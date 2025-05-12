NSA Bahrain Recognized as Large Installation Naval Security Force of the Year

MANAMA, Bahrain - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain was recognized by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) as the large-installation Navy Security Force of the Year (NSFoY) for calendar year 2024, May 5.



The NSFoY is competed for each year by the 70 U.S. Navy installations around the world in the large-installation and small-installation categories. Installations are judged by criteria that includes demonstration of proficiency in day-to-day execution of mission and response to incidents, zero mishaps verified with Naval Safety Center, and a successful completion of Final Evaluation Problem (FEP), which evaluates NSF core competencies.



Not only did NSA Bahrain meet the criteria, but scored an overall 98 during FEP in November 2024, the highest ever achieved in CNIC history.



“This prestigious award is well-deserved and a direct reflection of the professionalism and dedication of the men and women who serve within your NSF,” wrote Vice Adm. Scott Gray, CNIC, in a letter congratulating NSA Bahrain. “NSA Bahrain's exceptional performance in accomplishing the Navy's security mission and commitment to protecting the fleet, fighter, and family upholds the highest standards and traditions of the security profession and the U.S. Navy.”



Cmdr. Alex Lamis, security officer, NSA Bahrain, acknowledged that the fluid security environment in 2024 presented a number of challenges, and attributed team success to a unified effort by service members and civilians of all paygrades.



“I am truly proud of Team Bahrain and the Navy’s largest and premier installation Security Force on this impressive accomplishment,” said Lamis. “The dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence despite the challenges this team endured daily, earned outstanding results. I am proud and humbled to lead our extraordinary security professionals who functioned as an amazing unit to deservedly be recognized for this prestigious award. It's an honor to be part of NSA Bahrain and to serve alongside each military and civilian experts in this command, and to the incident management team who are ready to respond to any crisis to ensure the safety of the NSA Bahrain community.”



NSA Bahrain continues to adapt and evolve within the security environment in 2025, completing first-of-its-kind exercise Vigilant Resolve in March, a dynamic two-day evolution that tested the installation’s security, emergency management, medical, and fire and emergency services capabilities alongside host-nation emergency response personnel.



Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, expressed his gratitude for the NSFoY award, but also his desire for the team to continue to test their own limits in pursuit of growth and development through 2025 and beyond.



“There is no team more deserving of Navy-wide recognition than our Naval Security Forces here at NSA Bahrain,” said Aperauch. “Their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the mission are second to none. I am incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the high standards they set every day. As the security landscape continues to evolve, our NSF rises to meet each new challenge, sharpening their tactics, and driving continuous improvement. This award is a testament to their excellence, but the real measure of their success is the safety and security they provide to our service members, civilians, families, and partners. They truly are the best NSF team in the fleet.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

