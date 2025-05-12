Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill to Host Open House

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 12, 2025) – Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) invites the public to its quarterly open house Wednesday, May 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Hokulani Community Center located at 298 Main St., Honolulu, Hawaii, 96818.

    The open house will focus on current environmental efforts at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility as well as long-term intentions to increase redundancy, resiliency, and security of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water distribution system. 

    A range of booths, interactive displays and experts will be available to provide information on the Navy’s extensive sampling programs. Plans to expand the network of monitoring wells, groundwater flow, environmental quality control and compliance, and the site investigation process will also be accessible.

    For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

    SAFE. DELIBERATE. ENGAGED. COMMITTED.
    - NCTF-RH -

