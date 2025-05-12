American Samoa Governor Visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes Governor of American Samoa Pula’ali’i Nikolao Pula to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, May 12, 2025.



Discussions included modernization of infrastructure and communication systems, deterrence of regional threats, increased interoperability and shared strategic interests.



American Samoa, the only U.S. territory in the South Pacific, is located approximately halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii and comprises five islands and two atolls with a population of approximately 55,000.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

