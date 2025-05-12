NMCSD celebrates expansion of inpatient mental health ward, largest within DOD

SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2025) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of its 1 West inpatient mental health ward—an initiative that marks a significant step forward in strengthening behavioral health care for active-duty service members, veterans, and beneficiaries.



The expansion project, approved by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) in November 2024, originated from planning efforts launched in November 2022. Through a coordinated vision shared among leadership, clinical departments, facilities staff, and safety experts, the project was brought to life with the goal of increasing access, improving therapeutic outcomes, and reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to warfighter readiness.



"When our service members are struggling, it affects not only their individual readiness but the collective strength of our force," said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim. "By delivering high-quality, evidence-based mental health services in a secure and supportive environment, this unit will ensure our warfighters receive the care they need to recover and return to duty—or transition with dignity to the next phase of their lives."



The newly expanded 1 West ward moves NMCSD closer to its goal of increasing capacity from a historic 36-bed limit across the 1 North and 1 West units to a total of 48 beds by the end of the calendar year. The initiative is expected to eliminate active-duty disengagements to civilian care, improve engagement with veterans and beneficiaries, and generate an estimated $22.7 million in annual purchased care savings once all 24 new beds are staffed and in use.



“This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to providing safe, effective, and therapeutic mental health care within our own system,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD. “By retaining our service members in a military treatment facility, we preserve readiness, reduce costly external placements, and expand care access to those who have served and continue to serve.”



The original 1 West ward was last renovated in 2008, primarily to meet updated safety requirements. The current expansion project not only reinforces safety standards with structural upgrades—including ligature-resistant door hardware, lock replacements, and improved CCTV—but also places a strong emphasis on enhancing the therapeutic environment. Patients now benefit from access to a large outdoor courtyard, greater privacy, and improved treatment areas that support individualized care.



Additionally, the Program of Care has been refined to offer tailored therapeutic experiences, aligning treatment groups and clinical interventions with each patient’s specific diagnosis and symptom profile.



“This expansion not only allows us to recapture all active duty needing inpatient care–it establishes Naval Medical San Diego as the largest psychiatric inpatient facility within the Department of Defense," said. Cmdr. Nathan Hydes, NMCSD Director for Mental Health. "In addition, the expansion allows us to accept and treat a more diverse group of patients, which directly serves our multiple training programs, including the Navy’s largest psychiatric residency.”



The project’s success was the result of a joint plan of action and milestones (POAM) developed by the Directorate for Mental Health and the Directorate of Nursing Services, encompassing hiring initiatives, infrastructure improvements, space reorganization, and key procurement milestones.



The ribbon-cutting event highlighted the collective dedication and vision of the NMCSD team to deliver high-quality, mission-aligned behavioral health services that preserve the force, support families, and promote holistic well-being.



The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

