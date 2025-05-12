25th ID Engineers Place 2nd in Best Sapper Competition

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Anchondo and 1st Lt. Lucas King, officers assigned to the 65th Engineer Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, placed second in the 2025 Best Sapper Competition on April 29, proving their skill, endurance and teamwork during one of the military’s most grueling contests.



The annual competition pits two-person teams of Army engineers against each other in a physically and mentally punishing three-day challenge that includes land navigation, demolition tasks, weapon proficiency, ruck marches, and more. This year’s event pushed participants to their limits, with the X-mile ruck march and night land navigation standing out as particularly demanding.



“The most challenging part was the X-mile ruck march on the first night,” King said. “Not knowing the distance, combined with the awareness of what was still ahead, added a tough mental element. We pushed through it by knowing each other’s limits and when one of us had more in the tank.”

Anchondo echoed that sentiment, but said the night land navigation was most challenging for him.



“The most challenging event was the final night land navigation,” Anchondo said. “We knew we had to win it to have a chance at first place. I estimate we ran and navigated 20 miles that night, driven purely by grit and determination.”

Although Anchondo and King placed second overall, they came in first in the night land navigation course.



The Best Sapper Competition is uniquely structured as a two-person team event — a dynamic both officers said heightens the challenge and deepens the bond.



“The team format makes you accountable to someone besides yourself,” Anchondo said. “You push harder because you don’t want to let your teammate down.”



King viewed the event similarly.



“If I didn’t perform, I wasn’t just letting myself down — I was dragging the team,” King said.



For Anchondo, the partnership with King held even deeper significance.



“Lucas and I competed together in [the] Best Squad Competition 24, and I let him down,” Anchondo said. “I got hurt, couldn’t perform, and we dropped from third to eighth. I want to thank him for giving me another chance to prove myself and earn redemption.”



The officers trained extensively for the event, building on their shared experience from last year’s competition.



“Because Capt. Anchondo and I competed together last year, we knew how to tailor our training to complement each other’s strengths,” King said. “That preparation paid off when we had quick turnarounds between physical events.”



Both officers took pride in representing the Tropic Lightning Division and standing among the Army’s top combat engineers.



“Placing second was redemption for last year,” said Anchondo. “I love to compete in everything I do, and going up against the best forces me to grow personally and professionally.”



Although placing second was still quite an achievement, King doesn’t intend on stopping there.

“I wanted to win,” King said. “I know I’m capable of winning, so placing second wasn’t good enough.”



Despite the intense pressure, the officers found moments to take pride in their performance.



“We were proud of how we finished,” said King. “Going into the last two events in second place, we knew we had to win. We were excited for the final night land navigation, and winning that event proved we gave everything we had.”



Both soldiers encouraged future competitors to embrace challenges with full commitment.



“Preparation starts now,” Anchondo said. “Push yourself to become more gritty, more physical, more lethal. At the very least, you’ll come away with lifelong memories.”

