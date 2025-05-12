DCSA's Security Training Directorate: Training tomorrow’s Gatekeepers today

LINTHICUM, Md.- The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Security Training Directorate's Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) Education Division provides a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate (PBC) program that offers graduate-level courses designed to broaden DOD security specialists' knowledge and understanding of the security profession and prepare them for leadership positions and responsibilities.



The program includes five asynchronous, post-baccalaureate security certificates in Risk Management, Security Leadership, Security Management, Security (Generalist), and Systems and Operations at no cost to eligible participants.



Each certificate requires the completion of four, 16-week courses. The American Council on Education (ACE) has evaluated each course for credit recommendations, allowing students to transfer credit to colleges and universities for further education.



“It’s a program that helps build on relevant skills within the field,” said Dr. Monica Minor-Exum, CDSE Education Division chief. “The purpose of our PBC program is really to have our security professionals invest in their future to become leaders within the field. All the PBC programs build on analytical thinking, effective communication, strategic thinking and collaborative leadership.”



With students living across the globe, technology is at the forefront of the PBC program. The Student Virtual Learning Hub is a collaborative resource to help students succeed in their academic programs. The hub is a one-stop site for students to retrieve resources and services to enhance their learning experience.



Like other educational institutions, CDSE provides students with a representative to assist them with course schedules, registration and any issues that may arise.



“Anytime you can get support from your college or university is very important,” said Shari Younger, CDSE academic advisor. “I love interacting with people. Just knowing I’m going to assist a student with whatever questions that they have; is it going to cost me anything? How can I participate in the PBC program? I have to say I really enjoy what I do.”



Approximately 22 students have earned PBC certificates since the program’s inception in Spring 2024.



Those who participate in the program will have instructors who understand what they go through each day as security professionals.



Just like her fellow instructors, Jenni Hesterman, contractor senior instructor and faculty lead, is a security professional herself. She conducts vulnerability assessments for critical infrastructure in hospitals, airports, and stadiums.



She says this is a benefit to the students because the instructors understand what they are going through and can relay that experience into their teaching.



“It really helps us connect with the students, and they like the fact that we know what’s happening in the security world,” Hesterman said. “We have our finger on the pulse of it. I absolutely love the time with the students and the one-on-one, trying to help them improve a skill or learn something new.”



For those who earn these certificates, the result isn’t just a potential raise or promotion, but a sense of accomplishment.



Hesterman says that hearing her students say how these courses impacted their lives is touching. She said her students thanked her for giving them the confidence to earn a master’s degree and write a book.



“Those are two examples of why I still teach because when you connect with somebody on that level and you actually feel like you’re changing their life somehow, its’s just so rewarding.”



From instructors to senior leaders, student success is the goal.



“It makes me feel validated that what we have developed is something that is pertinent and relevant for the field,” said Dr. Minor-Exum. “The feedback we have received from students, especially those who have used it to get promotions, it helps to validate our program.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 15:53 Story ID: 497734 Location: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCSA's Security Training Directorate: Training tomorrow’s Gatekeepers today, by PO1 Matthew Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.