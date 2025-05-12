USAMMA holds detachment change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Doll, right, shakes hands with Master Sgt. Peung Kim following a...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Doll, right, shakes hands with Master Sgt. Peung Kim following a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency detachment change of responsibility ceremony May 2 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Doll passed responsibility as detachment sergeant to Staff Sgt. Tereso Hernandez during the event. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency held a Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of responsibility ceremony May 2, recognizing its outgoing detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Doll, and welcoming his successor, Staff Sgt. Tereso Hernandez.



“Staff Sgt. Hernandez, I have no doubt that you’re going to do a great job,” Doll said. “You know this organization well ... and I know you’ll be a great asset to the team.”



USAMMA's Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, or HHD, provides administrative management, enforcement and accountability of all military personnel for the organization of roughly 300 Soldiers, civilians and contractors. The detachment commander implements unit policies, oversees the health and welfare of the agency's Soldiers and provides leader development to the organization's service members.



USAMMA is one of three direct reporting units to Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel. Both units are headquartered at Fort Detrick.



HHD Commander Capt. Paul Abucher presided over the ceremony, which featured the passing of the unit colors to symbolize the change of responsibility and the commander’s confidence in his enlisted adviser.



Abucher said Doll’s leadership, both as detachment sergeant and in other roles at USAMMA headquarters, helped establish “a legacy that will stay with the organization for years to come.”



“It is sad to see you move on,” the HHD commander said. “… With that being said, I want you to know that you can be proud of yourself as you move onto the next chapter with a great sense of significant accomplishment.”



Doll’s next assignment will take him over to AMLC’s support operations team.



In taking up the reigns as detachment sergeant, Hernandez said he plans to maintain consistency in his new role but also pledged to welcome change when necessary.



“USAMMA has a history of great leadership, and I will strive to continue that as the detachment sergeant,” he said. “I’ll be a leader to the Soldiers under my care, influence those above me and impact my peers. I will always remember to be humble and vigilant and not lose my way.”