USNH Sigonella and USNMRTU Bahrain Honor Nurses with Time-Honored Blessing of the Hands Ceremonies

SIGONELLA, Italy – On May 6, 2025, United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella and U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit (USNMRTU) Bahrain marked the beginning of Nurses Week with solemn Blessing of the Hands ceremonies—a cherished tradition that recognizes the sacred role of nurses and corpsmen in healing and compassionate care.



The ceremonies, led by Navy chaplains at each location, served as a spiritual and symbolic gesture to affirm the healing mission at the heart of military medicine. At USNH Sigonella, Lieutenant Pedro Fernandez Soto guided staff through the ritual, while in Bahrain, Lieutenant Commander James Hardy facilitated the event for deployed and stationed personnel.



The Blessing of the Hands is a time-honored tradition that offers a moment of reflection and connection for healthcare providers. As hands are symbolically blessed, participants are reminded of the compassion, strength, and skill required in their daily work—especially in service to military members, their families, and the broader Department of Defense community.



“These ceremonies are a powerful reminder of the healing mission we carry out every day,” said Captain TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer of U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella. “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our chaplains—Lieutenant Pedro Fernandez Soto for leading the Blessing of the Hands ceremony at NMRTC Sigonella and to Lieutenant Commander James Hardy for facilitating this meaningful event at NMRTU Bahrain. Your leadership in these moments truly matters. Thank you both for guiding us in this meaningful reflection.”



Held on the first day of Nurses Week, the Blessing of the Hands emphasizes the deep connection between medicine and humanity. It underscores the values that define Navy Medicine: compassion, commitment, and excellence in every act of care.



Across both locations, staff members expressed appreciation for the opportunity to pause and reflect on their purpose and calling. For many, it was a reaffirmation of why they chose to serve—as healers, caregivers, and warriors for wellness in some of the most demanding environments in the world.



As the week continues, both USNH Sigonella and USNMRTU Bahrain will host a variety of events to recognize the critical role of nurses and hospital corpsmen across the Fleet and in global readiness operations.

