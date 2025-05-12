Hurlburt kicks off Police Week 2025

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla.— The 1st Special Operations Wing kicked off Police Week today at Hurlburt Field, Florida, bringing together Airmen and families to honor those who serve in law enforcement.



Throughout the week, Hurlburt’s defenders will take part in memorial events, team challenges and community outreach to show what it means to protect and serve both at home and around the world.



“It’s important because you never know what’s going to happen day-to-day,” said a 1st SOW Security Forces flight sergeant. “I could be working with an Airman today, and something could happen tomorrow, so it's good to be here with our people and remember those we’ve lost.”



President John F. Kennedy established the observance in 1962 to honor peace officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, a tradition that continues today to recognize the sacrifice and service of law enforcement professionals.



Events for this Police Week include an opening ceremony with remarks, a 5K memorial run at Aderholt Fitness Center, and a 24-hour Vigilance Ruck for Security Forces members. Other activities include a weightlifting competition, a Security Forces Demonstration at the Chapel featuring military working dogs, vehicles, and equipment, and a golf tournament, which are all open to the base community. Events exclusive to Security Forces personnel include a shooting competition and the Defenders Challenge.



“We actually get to come together as a family,” said the flight sergeant. “Yes, we work with each other every single day, but this is our week to do events together and build those connections beyond just seeing each other in passing.”



The flight sergeant stated that events like the Vigilance Ruck symbolize carrying forward the legacy and commitment of fallen law enforcement officers. Other events, such as the Security Forces Demonstration, aim to bring the community closer to understanding the Security Forces mission.



“They may see us riding around on base or stopping someone for a ticket, but this gives them the opportunity to talk with our Security Forces members and see what we really do,” said the flight sergeant.



With a full schedule of physical and community centered activities, defenders across the unit are actively involved throughout the week.



One 1st SOW Security Forces Senior Airman said he is most excited for the shooting competition because this is his seventh Police Week and he has never participated in one before.



“I'm actually looking forward to all of the events,” said the Senior Airman. “It helps the team create new memories to build lasting bonds.”



Police Week events at Hurlburt Field will continue through the end of the week. The list of events can be found on the Hurlburt Field Bulletin and Events Facebook page.

