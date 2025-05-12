Great Respect

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (May 3, 2025) – Capt. Cody M. Sparks (right) congratulates Col. Jewel M. Siebert (left) following Siebert’s retirement ceremony at the West Fort Cavazos Chapel Annex. Both Soldiers serve with the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division. The ceremony celebrated Siebert’s distinguished U.S. Army career and included the presentation of many awards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman)

