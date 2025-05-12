Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Respect

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (May 3, 2025) – Capt. Cody M. Sparks (right) congratulates Col. Jewel M. Siebert (left) following Siebert’s retirement ceremony at the West Fort Cavazos Chapel Annex. Both Soldiers serve with the 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division. The ceremony celebrated Siebert’s distinguished U.S. Army career and included the presentation of many awards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt G. Grohman)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 15:23
    Story ID: 497727
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Respect, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download