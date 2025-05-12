11th Wing executes first-ever Combat Readiness Inspection

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | Ofc. Adam Kinney, a Department of the Air Force police officer assigned to the 11th...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | Ofc. Adam Kinney, a Department of the Air Force police officer assigned to the 11th Security Forces Squadron, aims his training weapon during a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025. During the 11th Wing’s first-ever CRI, Airmen underwent rapid deployment processing, responded to unexpected emergencies, and processed simulated active threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – For the first time ever, the Air Force’s 11th Wing completed a Combat Readiness Inspection May 2, 2025.



The week-long CRI, conducted by Air Mobility Command’s Inspector General’s office at the direction of Air Force District of Washington, measured mission readiness for real-world contingencies by testing the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment while responding to multiple stressors in a fast-paced and degraded security environment.



Established in 2020 as part of the Department of Defense’s first-ever joint base lead service transfer, the 11th Wing assumed authority for the JBAB installation from the U.S. Navy. In October 2022, the wing was deemed fully operationally capable, marking the completion of a two-year development phase. The 11th Wing supports more than 33,000 military service members, civilian employees and their families across the National Capital Region and global locations.



“Training in a combat environment is essential to maintain our competitive advantage and lethality against any potential adversary,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing. “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that went into this inspection which demonstrates our commitment to operational readiness and ability to deliver excellence.”



As part of the Air Force’s evolving strategy, Crowley implemented new readiness principles into daily operations last fall. Since then, the 11th Wing increased the unit’s focus on lethality and mission readiness.



Airmen were put to the test during the CRI by responding to rapid deployment processing, unexpected emergencies, and active threats.



“The complexity and speed at which combat may unfold demands greater preparation,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Turk, noncommissioned officer in charge of deployment planning and execution. “This inspection helps get an accurate assessment of our capabilities, areas for improvement and overall preparation.”



To prepare for the CRI, the wing implemented small-unit readiness training and intense installation exercises to focus on meeting or exceeding Air Task Force requirements, which contributed to a successful inspection.



“We must develop Airmen with mission-ready mindsets,” said Lt Col. Nicholas Mercurio, commander of the 11th Security Forces Squadron. “Seeing how our Airmen tackled the inspection obstacles made me proud of the warrior ethos that was displayed.”



Despite the 11th Wing’s relative newness, the inspection showcased the organization’s strengths and identified areas of improvement to ensure increased capabilities and mission readiness for future operations in the ever-evolving global environment.