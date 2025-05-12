USNH Sigonella Celebrates Culture of Excellence at 2025 DAISY Awards Ceremony

Photo By Seaman Samar Samiee | 250508-N-CP715-7592 SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 8, 2025) Nurses and hospital corpsman...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Samar Samiee | 250508-N-CP715-7592 SIGONELLA, Italy. (May 8, 2025) Nurses and hospital corpsman assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, receive DAISY nominations and awards. Each year USNH Sigonella recognizes honorees for extraordinary corpsman, nurse, and nurse leader. This year these honorees were: Extraordinary Corpsman Award-Hospital Corpsman Third Class Robert Valdez (not pictured); Extraordinary Nurse Award-Registered Nurse Elizabeth Broomfield-Smith; Extraordinary Nurse Leader Award-Commander James Estoesta (2nd year in a row).(U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman Samar Samiee) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy – In a moving tribute to the exceptional dedication and compassionate care of military medical professionals, the United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella held its 2025 DAISY Awards Ceremony on May 22. The ceremony, led by Lieutenant (junior grade) Beth Hillman, highlighted a culture of excellence that defines the Military Health System and celebrated the vital contributions of its nurses and corpsmen.



The DAISY Award—an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System—was created by the family of Patrick Barnes, who passed away in 1999 from complications of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. What began as a heartfelt “thank you” to nurses who brought compassion and comfort during a time of grief has grown into a global movement that honors extraordinary clinical skill and empathetic care.



“We are honored to be here to recognize the invaluable contribution of our nurses and corpsmen to our Military Health System,” said Lt. j.g. Hillman during the ceremony. “Their compassion and excellence elevate the standard of care and embody the mission of the DAISY Foundation.”



As part of this year’s ceremony, USNH Sigonella proudly announced the nominees and honorees for the 2025 DAISY Awards. These individuals exemplify the hospital’s commitment to high-quality, safe, and patient-centered care:



2025 DAISY Award Honorees:

Extraordinary Corpsman Award: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Robert Valdez

Extraordinary Nurse Award: Registered Nurse Elizabeth Broomfield-Smith

Extraordinary Nurse Leader Award: Commander James Estoesta



Corpsman Nominees:

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Lucas Green

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jose Perez Gonzalez

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Mark Wear

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jude Silva

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Kevin Hernandez

Hospital Corpsman Apprentice Regina Crew

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Dannielle Cabiles

Hospital Corpsman Kayden Devilla

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Kevin Gonzalez

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Zachariah Youngwood

Hospital Corpsman Kayla Wilson



Nurse Nominees:

Lieutenant Kelly Love

Lieutenant Sherri Simpson

Lieutenant (junior grade) Emma Bartlett

Registered Nurse Jennifer Maganis

Lieutenant Commander Molly Fowler



Nurse Leader Nominees:

Registered Nurse Elizabeth Broomfield-Smith

Registered Nurse Jennifer Maganis

Lieutenant Commander Cheyanne Huls



These professionals are more than just caregivers—they are leaders, mentors, and symbols of the enduring values that uphold military medicine. Their recognition reinforces USNH Sigonella’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, where every act of care contributes to force readiness and global mission success.



As one of the Defense Health Agency’s Overseas Military Treatment Facilities, USNH Sigonella supports U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet operations, ensuring that both active duty service members and their families receive exceptional care. The ceremony underscored that in every patient interaction, these medical professionals embody the best of Navy Medicine.



“We are proud to partner with the DAISY Foundation,” said Lt. j.g. Hillman. “And we are even more proud of the extraordinary nurses and corpsmen who serve here at NMRTC Sigonella with such distinction.”