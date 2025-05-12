USNH Sigonella Celebrates Culture of Excellence at 2025 DAISY Awards Ceremony

SIGONELLA, Italy – In a moving tribute to the exceptional dedication and compassionate care of military medical professionals, the United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella held its 2025 DAISY Awards Ceremony on May 22. The ceremony, led by Lieutenant (junior grade) Beth Hillman, highlighted a culture of excellence that defines the Military Health System and celebrated the vital contributions of its nurses and corpsmen.
The DAISY Award—an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System—was created by the family of Patrick Barnes, who passed away in 1999 from complications of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. What began as a heartfelt “thank you” to nurses who brought compassion and comfort during a time of grief has grown into a global movement that honors extraordinary clinical skill and empathetic care.
“We are honored to be here to recognize the invaluable contribution of our nurses and corpsmen to our Military Health System,” said Lt. j.g. Hillman during the ceremony. “Their compassion and excellence elevate the standard of care and embody the mission of the DAISY Foundation.”
As part of this year’s ceremony, USNH Sigonella proudly announced the nominees and honorees for the 2025 DAISY Awards. These individuals exemplify the hospital’s commitment to high-quality, safe, and patient-centered care:
2025 DAISY Award Honorees:
Extraordinary Corpsman Award: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Robert Valdez
Extraordinary Nurse Award: Registered Nurse Elizabeth Broomfield-Smith
Extraordinary Nurse Leader Award: Commander James Estoesta
Corpsman Nominees:
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Lucas Green
Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jose Perez Gonzalez
Hospital Corpsman Second Class Mark Wear
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jude Silva
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Kevin Hernandez
Hospital Corpsman Apprentice Regina Crew
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Dannielle Cabiles
Hospital Corpsman Kayden Devilla
Hospital Corpsman Second Class Kevin Gonzalez
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Zachariah Youngwood
Hospital Corpsman Kayla Wilson
Nurse Nominees:
Lieutenant Kelly Love
Lieutenant Sherri Simpson
Lieutenant (junior grade) Emma Bartlett
Registered Nurse Jennifer Maganis
Lieutenant Commander Molly Fowler
Nurse Leader Nominees:
Registered Nurse Elizabeth Broomfield-Smith
Registered Nurse Jennifer Maganis
Lieutenant Commander Cheyanne Huls
These professionals are more than just caregivers—they are leaders, mentors, and symbols of the enduring values that uphold military medicine. Their recognition reinforces USNH Sigonella’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, where every act of care contributes to force readiness and global mission success.
As one of the Defense Health Agency’s Overseas Military Treatment Facilities, USNH Sigonella supports U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet operations, ensuring that both active duty service members and their families receive exceptional care. The ceremony underscored that in every patient interaction, these medical professionals embody the best of Navy Medicine.
“We are proud to partner with the DAISY Foundation,” said Lt. j.g. Hillman. “And we are even more proud of the extraordinary nurses and corpsmen who serve here at NMRTC Sigonella with such distinction.”
