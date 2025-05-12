Hometown Airman Returns with the F-22 Demo Team

Staff Sgt. Taylor Webb didn’t have to look far to find her calling. Growing up in Hampton, Virginia, she was surrounded by the sound of jets overhead and the pride of a community with Joint Base Langley-Eustis nearby.



Now serving as an aircrew flight equipment (AFE) technician with the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, Webb returned to her roots for the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show on April 27, 2025.



More than just a stop on the team’s global tour, this show was a full-circle moment for a hometown Airman who earned her place on one of the most elite teams in the Air Force.



“Only a small number of Airmen are selected to serve on the F-22 Demo Team, each required to demonstrate exceptional technical skill and professionalism,” said Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team.



AFE has a critical role on the team. Webb is responsible for inspecting, maintaining and preparing the life-saving gear F-22 pilots rely on before every flight.



During the air show, she not only performed those behind-the-scenes duties, but also took center stage during the team’s silent ground show, a tribute to Air Force excellence.



“Being part of this team means more than just getting the job done,” said Webb. “It’s about coming together to serve a greater purpose. There’s nothing more fulfilling than knowing our work supports something bigger than ourselves.”



Whether she’s supporting pilots on the flight line or connecting with families at air shows, she plays an essential role in the team’s success, mission readiness and public outreach.



For Webb, performing in her hometown wasn’t just another assignment, it was a reminder of where it all began. From inspecting gear to inspiring future aviators, her journey is a testament to what can happen when talent, hard work and purpose align.



To meet SSgt Webb and other talented Airmen like her, follow the F-22 Demonstration Team on Instagram and Facebook @f22demoteam and see where they're headed next.

