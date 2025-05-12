Fort Cavazos solider admits to driving drunk causing the death of a fellow soldier, serious injury to another

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – A soldier admitted that his reckless actions caused the death of a fellow soldier and severe injury to another during his court-martial May 8 at the Lawrence Williams Judicial Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas.



Spc. Zean K. Jones, 24, a small arms/towed artillery repairer assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter causing the death of Staff Sgt. Christian Williams, Sr., 32.



In addition, he also pleaded guilty to the drunken operation of a vehicle and reckless endangerment which caused serious injury to another soldier.



Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023, Jones attended a party in Killeen, Texas, and while there consumed an unknown number of alcoholic beverages. Approximately one hour later, he offered a fellow soldier a ride back to Fort Cavazos.



Jones was driving his Nissan Altima approximately 93 miles per hour when his vehicle struck Williams’ Chevrolet Traverse at the intersection of Bent Tree Drive and East Rancier Avenue.



All three involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital. Jones and his passenger were treated for serious injuries and later released. Williams was pronounced deceased.



At the hospital, it was determined that Jones’ blood alcohol content was .217, which is approximately 2.7 times higher than the legal limit.



During his guilty plea, Jones admitted to drinking Hennessy throughout the day prior to attending the party. He also admitted to consuming more Hennessy and mixed drinks while at the party.



The military judge sentenced Jones to 10 years in prison and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



“This case was a great example of the Office of Special Trial Counsel working with the Bell County District Attorney’s office to ensure justice in the interest of all parties,” said Maj. Tara Goble, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC. “My heart goes out to the Williams family and the four children who will never see their father again. It is my hope that this sentence gives a sense of closure, as they move forward, picking up the pieces from what SPC Jones took from them on that horrific November day.”



Jones is being held in the Bell County Jail awaiting orders to be transferred to a military corrections facility.



The case was investigated by the Killeen Police Department and was prosecuted by Goble, Capt. Jarred Nicholson and Capt. Stacy Fernandez, both with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, III Armored Corps.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

