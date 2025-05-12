Forging Connections: ATAMMC Symposium Highlights Military & Public Health Medical Research

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (April 12, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is set to host its Fourth Annual Research Symposium on May 15, 2025. This year’s event emphasizes the vital connection between military medical research and public health, under the theme “Forging Connections: Integrating Military Medical Research and Public Health Service for a Healthier Future.”



The symposium is a significant occasion for ATAMMC, showcasing the center's unwavering dedication to innovation and collaboration. It highlights the commitment to prioritizing the well-being of both warfighters and the public. ATAMMC is dedicated to advancing medical knowledge for service members and the nation, embracing a culture of excellence and a continual drive towards improvement, while inviting researchers and experts to partake in this essential mission.



ATAMMC’s commitment to medical research has steadily expanded over the years. The inaugural symposium in 2022, attracted over 100 attendees and featured the MIRROR (Musculoskeletal Injury Rehabilitation Research for Operational Readiness) Program, which has significantly advanced the field of musculoskeletal injury rehabilitation. Capitalizing on this success, the 2023 event highlighted the medical center’s Hematology/Oncology clinical trial program. The successful collaboration during last year’s event led to enhanced partnerships across various departments and specialties within the research community.



“Research is the foundation of readiness, resilience, and response,” stated Dr. Michelle Johnson, Chief of the Department of Research Programs. “At the intersection of military medical research and public health service, our work safeguards those who serve and strengthens the health of our communities.”



This year’s symposium will feature keynote speaker Dr. Toya Kelley, Commander of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and Senior Advisor for Diabetes and Kidney Health at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health. Her insights will address the unique challenges within military medicine, focusing on improving warfighter readiness and resilience while furthering public health objectives. The symposium will also spotlight groundbreaking advancements from the ATAMMC Department of Ophthalmology, illustrating their contributions to vision science and innovative surgical techniques.



“As the 4th Annual ATAMMC Research Symposium approaches, it offers an opportunity to honor our commitment to scientific discovery that fuels operational excellence, medical advancements, and enhances global health security,” Dr. Johnson emphasized. “Our unwavering commitment to research allows us to forge meaningful connections that convert innovative ideas into effective medical solutions, thereby strengthening the resilience of our warfighters and improving the overall health of our communities.”

