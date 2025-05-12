688th Cyberspace Wing Inaugurates DAFIN FLAG: A Full-Scale Combat Readiness Exercise

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (May 12, 2025) – The 688th Cyberspace Wing (CW) culminated its inaugural DAFIN FLAG, a full-scale Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) focused on strategic competition against near-peer adversaries from late April into early May 2025. This exercise validated the wing’s readiness to provide, defend, extend and ultimately assure the Department of the Air Force Information Network (DAFIN) in a contested environment.



Assigned units executed mission essential tasks (METs) outlined in the Defense Readiness Reporting System (DRRS) under simulated threat environments defined by the Full Spectrum Readiness Framework (FSRF). Representing both operational forces and institutional staff elements, the 688th CW demonstrated the full breadth of its capabilities during this exercise.



Operating as an In-place Combat Wing (ICW), the 688th CW conducted the entire exercise in a single, continuous phase from their home stations. Units employed full-spectrum intelligence-driven Defensive Cyberspace Operations (DCO), Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN), and Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DODIIS) Operations tactics, techniques, and procedures against simulated adversaries.



“DAFIN FLAG is not just an exercise; it's a testament to our commitment to ensuring our Airmen are prepared to defend and assure the DAFIN against increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Colonel Joshua Rockhill, 688th Cyberspace Wing Commander. “DAFIN FLAG rigorously tested our capabilities and validated our readiness to execute the mission in a contested environment.”



The 688th Cyberspace Wing has focused on preparing Airmen, developing and refining concepts, and operationalizing capabilities, culminating in DAFIN FLAG as a critical validation effort. This exercise directly supported the wing’s strategic goals of providing a trusted and reliable DAFIN.



The CRE assessed the operational readiness of several key units. These include the Department of the Air Force Cyber Security Service Provider (CSSP) tactical units, the 688th CW A-Staff, the DAFIN Mission Assurance Center (AMAC), and elements of the Air Force Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (AFJWICS).



Additionally, the evaluation covered the capabilities of the Field Implementation Teams, Problem Resolution Teams, and Engineering and Installation, all in terms of their capabilities.



“This inaugural DAFIN FLAG demonstrates the 688th Cyberspace Wing's pioneering role in ensuring the Air Force’s cyber superiority,” Maj Caleb Bruce, DAFIN FLAG 25 Lead Planner, 688th Cyberspace Wing. “We stand ready to defend and assure the DAFIN, enabling Department of the Air Force communications anytime, anywhere.”

