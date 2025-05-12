USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – In a time-honored naval tradition, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), held a change of command aboard the ship at Naval Station Norfolk, May 12.



Capt. David Skarosi relieved Capt. Rick Burgess and assumed duties as the commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford in a ceremony attended by Navy leadership, family, friends, and crew.



“Serving as the Captain of Gerald R. Ford and leading the world’s finest Sailors has been the privilege of my lifetime,” said Burgess. “This ship’s extraordinary performance over the last two years is a testament to this talented crew and their ability to effectively employ the most capable, adaptable, and lethal combat platform in the world.”



Burgess led Gerald R. Ford through the ship’s first operational deployment, Total Ship Survivability Test, and most recently the ship’s Composite Training Unit Exercise. Under his command, the ship sailed 101,681 nautical miles, facilitated 10,396 aircraft sorties totaling 17,826 flight hours, and worked with 17 partner and ally nations.



Gerald R. Ford earned two Battle “E” Efficiency awards, two Chief of Naval Operations Aviation “S” Safety awards, the 2023 Rear Admiral (Upper Half) James “Jig Dog” Ramage Award alongside Carrier Air Wing 8, and the 2023 Battenberg Cup for best all-around ship in the Fleet while Burgess was commanding officer.



Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta, commander of Carrier Strike Group 12, served as the event’s guest speaker and presiding officer.



“Captain Burgess’ leadership of the mission and his crew while serving as Gerald R. Ford’s commanding officer has been truly gratifying,” said Lanzilotta. “He built a culture of success through an extended operational deployment and the diligent preparation for another in quick succession. His commitment to excellence motivated the whole team to constantly learn, improve, and exceed expectations.”



Skarosi most recently served as commanding officer of Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). He previously served as commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 and executive officer of PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).



“I’m honored to join this accomplished crew and support our nation’s prosperity and security through Gerald R. Ford’s sustained operations at sea,” said Skarosi. “Under Capt. Burgess’s leadership, these Sailors have relentlessly trained and prepared to deploy. We are ready to present the silhouette on the horizon to accomplish national tasking.”



During the ceremony, Burgess was promoted to Rear Admiral (lower half) by Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic. Burgess will soon assume command of Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center, the Navy’s center of excellence for air combat training and tactics development, at Naval Air Station Fallon.



Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea.

