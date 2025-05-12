Staff in the Spotlight – Master-at-Arms First Class Lindsey Frazin

Meet Master-at-Arms First Class (MA1) Lindsey Frazin, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC)

at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Frazin joined the Navy seven years ago, motivated by a desire to follow in the footsteps of her mentors.



“From a young age, I had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to join the military,” Frazin says. “In high school, I was in the NJROTC, which required us to take a naval science course each year. It was around this time that I decided I wanted to join the Navy specifically. All the stories the instructors would tell us and all the other veterans who were a part of the program that would share their experiences led me down this path. It inspired me to want to have some of those same experiences of my own, and I became even more sure that I wanted to pursue something other than the traditional college route.”



Before arriving at RTC, Frazin was stationed at Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Bangor and Naval Station Great Lakes in the security department. As an RDC, Frazin’s primary duties include transforming young men and women into smartly disciplined, physically fit, and basically trained Sailors.



Recently, Frazin was awarded Sailor of the Year award for the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. This award recognizes Sailors who demonstrate outstanding performance and consistently exhibit strong professional leadership skills.

Frazin attributes much of her success in the Navy to the lessons she has learned from her family.



“Growing up, my parents instilled in me how important it is to respect yourself and those around you,” she says. “My parents worked extremely hard to ensure my siblings and I had a good life, even if it meant they had to sacrifice their own time off. Their work ethic is something that rubbed off on me, and a lot of the success I’ve had in the Navy is because of these values that I’ve learned from them. I’ve also been lucky enough to have amazing mentors in the Navy who have helped to shape me into the leader I am today.”



While Frazin has achieved many of her goals, her role at RTC also poses challenges.



“When recruits arrive at RTC, knowing how to work as a team isn’t something they’re comfortable with,” Frazin says. “Understanding the bigger picture can be difficult, and when you’ve got so many different kinds of people from all walks of life, getting everyone on the same page at the same time is definitely a challenge. With that said, as an RDC, for a lot of recruits you are the first role model they may have had in their life. I enjoy playing such a huge role in their first Navy experience and being a part of molding them into Sailors.”



Frazin’s motivation to shape the future of the Navy stems from her aspiration to uphold her family’s military legacy.



“Serving in the Navy not only means a lot to me, but it’s also important to my family,” she says. “My grandfather served in the Army, and my uncle served in the Air Force. My family is extremely proud of me, and it means a lot to them that I’ve decided to be part of the small group of people who have decided to serve their country. Doing my part will hopefully inspire future generations to do the same.”



Looking ahead, Frazin has set ambitious objectives for the rest of her naval career.



“Right now, I’m 25 credits away from receiving my bachelor’s degree, so I hope to finish my education soon. I’m also eligible for the rank of chief petty officer this year, and achieving that is a big goal of mine. Right now, I plan to stay in the Navy and accomplish as much as I can.”



Frazin continues to support the Navy’s mission, upholding the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

