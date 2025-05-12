Seabee Force Master Chief Retires After 37 Years of Faithful Service

WASHINGTON (May 9, 2025) – After nearly 37 years of distinguished service, Force Master Chief Lawrence W. Sharpe, the 16th Force Master Chief of the Seabees, was honored during a retirement ceremony at the United States Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.



Hosted by Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), the event recognized Sharpe’s decades of leadership and contributions to the Navy’s construction force.



A native of Yale, Michigan, Sharpe began his Navy career in September 1987. After completing Builder “A” School, he reported to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 74 and deployed in support of operations in Puerto Rico, Okinawa, and during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His early years laid the foundation for a career steeped in operational excellence.



Sharpe’s career spanned multiple battalions and high-profile assignments, including Naval Special Warfare Development Group, where he deployed in support of SEAL teams, and Naval Construction Training Center (NCTC), Port Hueneme, where he served as Builder School Director and Alfa Company Commander.



In 1994, he transitioned to the Navy Reserve and ran a successful construction business in Michigan before returning to active duty in 2001. He later served as operations chief for multiple battalions, culminating in senior enlisted leadership roles as Command Master Chief at NCTC, NMCB 5, Naval Construction Group ONE, Commander, Task Force 68, and finally NAVFAC headquarters beginning in February 2022.



During the ceremony, Sharpe recognized retired Command Master Chief Tom Cyr as a defining figure in his career, describing him as “more than just a mentor.”



"He believed in me when others didn’t," Sharpe said. "There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind—I wouldn’t be standing here today without his support and friendship."



Dignitaries in attendance included Fleet Master Chief JJ Gonzales and his wife Christina, Fleet Master Chief Trenton Smidt, retired Rear Adm. John Korka, and several international guests, including retired British Royal Marines who served alongside Sharpe for more than two decades.

Looking to the future of the Seabee community, Sharpe expressed his full confidence in his successor and the force’s enduring mission.



“I’ve known Force Kevin Nolan for 25 years. He’s one of the most competent and caring people I know,” said Sharpe. “He was absolutely the best pick to be your next Force Master Chief. I have no doubt he’ll continue to push the community to the next level.”



Sharpe closed his remarks by challenging the next generation of Seabees to rise to the occasion.



“My advice remains the same as when I first became your Seabee Force: we all stand on the shoulders of giants,” he said. “Be the best technical experts our Navy needs. The nation depends on us to build, maintain, and repair the infrastructure that sustains the fight. If we don’t do it, no one else will. That burden now rests with you.”



As the ceremony concluded, Sharpe requested permission to go ashore one final time—departing the Navy the same way he entered: with Susan by his side.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 Story ID: 497658 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US