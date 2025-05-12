NAVFAC Washington Completes First Phase of Walter Reed Medical Center Expansion

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has successfully completed Phase I acceptance of the Medical Center Addition/Alteration (P114) project at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland. The acceptance, finalized on April 19, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing modernization of one of the nation's premier military medical facilities.



Awarded to Clark Construction Group in 2019, this phase includes six new operating rooms and more than 1,000 rooms designated for clinical, administrative and support functions. This represents a key achievement in the broader P-114 project, designed to enhance WRNMMC's capabilities to provide world-class healthcare to service members, veterans and their families.



"With today's acceptance, WRNMMC has started transitioning into the new facility. Patient care services are scheduled to begin within a few days as the center activates new patient care rooms and other critical spaces," said Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Kulp, construction manager at Public Works Department Bethesda.



The newly completed facilities feature modern amenities and enhanced accessibility to better support the healing process, including private single-bed rooms that replace previous double-occupancy spaces. These improvements reflect Walter Reed's continued commitment to providing patient-centered care with improved comfort, privacy and care delivery.



Key enhancements include:



• Single-bed occupancy rooms with calming color schemes, ergonomic furnishings, and upgraded infrastructure including new electrical, heating, and plumbing systems

• Larger room layouts that accommodate family members for overnight stays and provide medical teams with more space to deliver care

• Integrated patient monitoring systems and user-friendly entertainment features

• Universal design principles that support patients with mobility challenges

• Patient-centric amenities including private bathrooms, family seating areas, and expanded storage options



The completion of this phase ensures that WRNMMC can continue to meet the evolving needs of military healthcare, with the new facility supporting a wide range of surgical specialties and patient care functions. The expanded infrastructure also provides enhanced capacity for research, training, and other essential operations.



P-114 Set 2 is a multi-phase project that will ultimately transform WRNMMC into one of the most advanced military medical centers in the world. NAVFAC will continue to oversee subsequent phases of the project, with further segments slated to begin in the coming months.



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

