NSWC Corona Scientist Paves the Way in Navy, Marine Corps Innovation

Dr. Clinique Brundidge, rapid capabilities development pillar manager at Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division, has built a career defined by scientific excellence, leadership and a deep commitment to mentorship.



In current role leading advanced logistics solutions for the fleet, Brundidge continues to break new ground in science, technology and service. A native of Orlando, Florida, Brundidge grew up in Southfield, Michigan, where a love of science and mathematics fueled her academic pursuits. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Michigan in 2006, followed by a doctorate in the same field in 2011.



“STEM always gave me the tools to ask big questions and solve complex problems,” said Brundidge. “That curiosity never left me.”



After earning her Ph.D., Brundidge joined the Naval Nuclear Laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she spent eight years developing advanced tools and processes for nuclear materials. Her work laid the foundation for a career that would soon expand into applied logistics and field-ready innovation.



In 2019, Brundidge joined NSWC Corona’s Fallbrook Detachment as a lead materials scientist. Her expertise quickly elevated her to a leadership role, and in 2023, she was named pillar manager for the command’s Rapid Capabilities Development initiative. In this role, she leads a team transforming Marine Corps logistics by leveraging additive or advanced manufacturing to meet urgent operational needs.



“Additive manufacturing offers a chance to innovate in real time,” Brundidge said. “We’re solving immediate problems for the warfighter, which is both exciting and rewarding.”



One of her standout achievements involved producing a critical rocket motor component using additive manufacturing—a project that redefined how the Navy approaches supply chain resilience.



“That project sparked a revolution in how we think about supply chains,” she said. “It’s about solving problems now, not years down the line.”



While Brundidge is recognized for her technical accomplishments, she’s equally passionate about mentorship and creating pathways for future leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.



“Having mentors has been crucial to my success,” she said. “I’ve had amazing advocates who’ve helped me grow and push forward.”



Her advice to aspiring scientists and engineers is simple: stay focused and push boundaries.



“It’s about finding innovative solutions and believing in your purpose,” she said. “The work we’re doing has the potential to redefine manufacturing and logistics in warfighting for years to come.”



As she continues to lead cutting-edge projects and inspire the next generation of innovators, Brundidge remains grounded in her sense of mission.



“I often reflect on how I can contribute—both here at home and around the world,” she said. “It’s not just about individual success. It’s about supporting America’s Navy and building a legacy that uplifts others and drives innovation for the future.”

