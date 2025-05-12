NSWC Corona Honors Trailblazing Engineer with Inaugural Michael J. Yeh Award

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division honored Electronics Engineer Kevin Demesa with the Michael J. Yeh Award during a ceremony March 3 in Fallbrook, California.



The award, named in honor of the late Michael J. Yeh, recognizes individuals who exemplify innovation, technical excellence and a lasting commitment to warfighter readiness. Demesa, whose career spans transformative advances in expeditionary manufacturing and logistics, was recognized for his groundbreaking contributions that continue to shape Navy and Marine Corps combat systems readiness.



“The Michael J. Yeh Award celebrates the spirit of ingenuity and dedication that Mike brought to every challenge,” said Acting Technical Director Elvis Acosta. “Kevin Demesa carries that legacy forward. His vision and technical expertise have directly contributed to the Navy maintaining its edge as the world’s preeminent maritime force.”



Demesa is widely known for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in expeditionary engineering—especially in contested and resource-constrained environments. His impact came into sharp focus when he helped resolve a critical issue aboard a Navy vessel where a damaged component compromised the ship’s drinking water system. Using a performance-based advanced manufacturing strategy, Demesa rapidly qualified and delivered a solution, safeguarding the crew and restoring operational capability.



“Mr. Demesa has been instrumental in guiding the Fleet in operationalizing expeditionary manufacturing capabilities,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Burgon. “His work is helping to revolutionize how we manage supply chain agility—both ashore and at sea.”



Through his leadership, advanced manufacturing centers at Marine Corps logistics and depot facilities have been equipped to produce and replicate complex parts—many of which are vital to the sustainment of tactical vehicles such as the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). His efforts enabled the creation of 3D digital technical data packages, allowing rapid production of components needed for both repair and readiness.



Demesa also developed a mobile expeditionary laboratory concept to overcome supply chain gaps in forward-deployed settings. The lab offers on-demand production of critical parts that are difficult to source through traditional supply systems, helping ensure that operational schedules are maintained without compromise.



Demesa said what began as a childhood fascination with robotics and model kits has evolved into a career dedicated to protecting America’s warfighters.



“As a child, building robot model kits sparked a passion for engineering,” Demesa said. “Now, I get to use those same problem-solving skills to build real-world solutions that keep our service members safe. It’s an incredible honor.”



The Michael J. Yeh Award pays tribute to its namesake, a former performance assessment flight analyst at NSWC Corona, whose legacy of creativity, mentorship and technical excellence continues to inspire. Yeh was known not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his commitment to outreach and his ability to spark innovation across teams.



NSWC Corona has served as the Navy’s independent analysis and assessment center since 1964. As a NAVSEA leader in data analytics, the command enables data-driven decision-making through advanced measurement science, visualization, and networked data environments. Headquartered in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations across the country, NSWC Corona is also the anchor for the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, driving innovation across the naval enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 12:13 Story ID: 497652 Location: FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Corona Honors Trailblazing Engineer with Inaugural Michael J. Yeh Award, by Danielle Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.