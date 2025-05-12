DFMWR program consolidation inspires Hansen Center renovations

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Hansen Center as well as various Child & Youth Services programs are starting to look a little different lately.



As part of an ongoing large-scale relocation and renovation project, Fort Knox DFMWR Recreation Division chief Christopher Dent said the project began in January as part of a consolidation initiative.



“The Hansen Center serves as a community activity center. As part of the changing environment at Fort Knox, it made sense to consolidate several DFMWR activities to the one location,” said Dent. “As a result, the decision was made to move CYS Parent Central and various instructional programs to the Hansen Center.”



According to DFMWR CYS Division chief Rayceil Oggs, the following CYS activities will be relocated to the Hansen Center: music, dance and gymnastics instructional programs; Parent Central Services; Family Child Care and School Liaison Services.



Dent said this meant that a facility-wide renovation was in order.



As part of the project, changes have been made to the Hansen Center gallery and consignment shop to accommodate the incoming programs. Renovations have also been made to the lobby area, and new restrooms and offices are being built.



According to Dent, the Hansen Center Gallery has changed to Fort Knox Custom Creations and will offer new services, including custom T-shirts, guidon embroidering, framing and customized awards. All orders must be made through a store clerk in person.



Dent said they hope to someday expand the ordering process to include online purchases.



Along with the new name, the shop has received a significant expansion and a new engraving machine. Dent said there is plenty of potential for continued growth, with hopes of procuring an extra engraver and possibly a 3D printer.



To expand the shop, Dent said the post consignment shop saw a significant size reduction, being renamed the Fort Knox Consignment Corner.



“Fort Knox Custom Creations was operating in a space that was too small for the amount of work they do in support of the Fort Knox community,” he said. “And unfortunately, the consignment shop was just not getting the business it once did.”



Considering new spatial constraints, the Fort Knox Consignment Corner will no longer be accepting furniture consignments. The shop will begin accepting all other consignments on May 15.



Though portions of the center are still undergoing renovations and are currently unavailable to the public, the Leisure Travel Office, Fort Knox Consignment Corner and Fort Knox Custom Creations are open for business.



Currently, all facilities within the center operate around the same business hours – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Dent, that will change once the CYS facilities come online.



“Hours of operation for the Hansen Center will change as a whole once the CYS facilities open,” he said. “Those hours of operation are to be determined.”



Updates on Hansen Center hours of operation can be found on the Fort Knox DFMWR website and Facebook page.



Oggs said the project is scheduled to be complete, with all facilities fully operational by the end of June.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 12:18 Story ID: 497651 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DFMWR program consolidation inspires Hansen Center renovations, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.