NSWC Corona Technical Director Retires After Four Decades of Service

After 39 years of dedicated federal service, Technical Director Dianne M. Costlow, Senior Executive Service, retired from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division. A career marked by groundbreaking achievements in data analytics, engineering and performance assessment and Navy readiness culminated in a farewell ceremony Feb. 27, 2025.



Costlow, the command’s senior civilian leader since 2017, was honored with the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Award for her outstanding leadership and enduring impact. During the ceremony, NSWC Corona also introduced a new honor: the Dianne M. Costlow Award, created to recognize exceptional leadership, lasting organizational impact and a commitment to excellence.



“Serving the Navy for over 39 years has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Costlow. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the most talented and dedicated professionals, all committed to ensuring our warfighters have the data, tools and technology they need to succeed. The work we do at NSWC Corona has always been about one thing — readiness.”



A pioneer in her field, Costlow began her career in 1985 as an engineer assessing production test systems for the Quickstrike Mine and Standard Missile. Over the years, she led key efforts that transformed the Navy’s approach to fleet readiness, system sustainment and combat system performance.



By the 1990s, Costlow had already begun reshaping the Navy’s technical processes, launching the Fleet Troubled Systems Process to resolve persistent performance issues. Promoted in 1999 to material readiness division manager, she developed metrics to track reliability and availability across the fleet—capabilities that remain critical to this day.



In the early 2000s, Costlow led combat system integration and interoperability analysis for the Nimitz Battle Group, supporting an accelerated deployment timeline while incorporating new system capabilities. Her work ensured the battle group was fully mission-capable in high-end conflict scenarios.



In 2005, she became the Range Systems Engineering Department Head before assuming leadership of the Quality Assessment Department. In both roles, she advanced the Navy’s use of measurement science and data-driven evaluation to strengthen warfighting effectiveness.



As technical director, Costlow spearheaded the Ship Maintenance Data Improvement Initiative, a Navy-wide effort to increase ship availability and support predictive maintenance. She also championed the Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) training environment, a force multiplier in helping prepare warfighters and increase lethality through realistic and integrated simulation tools.



“She developed a high-performing organization and led her team to align with the Navy’s Navigation Plan through NSWC Corona’s Strategic Vision — to optimize decision-making for warfighting and fleet readiness,” read her Civilian Service Award citation. “She advanced data analytics, built an engaged workforce, optimized infrastructure and created an innovative culture.”



In 2024, Costlow was named a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious), one of the highest honors for federal civilian executives. The award recognized her sustained excellence and her technical, scientific and leadership contributions to national defense.



Costlow holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Kansas State University and a Master of Science in quality assurance from California State University, Dominguez Hills. She also completed executive education at the University of Texas and holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.



Costlow’s legacy will remain embedded in NSWC Corona’s mission. The systems and strategies she helped develop will continue to guide the Warfare Center's efforts in advancing data analytics, readiness assessment and technical innovation for years to come.



“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Costlow. “And I know the next generation will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to keep America’s Navy strong.”



NSWC Corona Division has provided independent analysis and assessment for the Navy since 1964. As a leader in NAVSEA data analytics, the command supports warfighter readiness through advanced measurement technologies, data environments and visualization tools. Located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 locations across the country, NSWC Corona is also home to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge.

