U.S. Special Operations Command hosts first ever International Commander's Forum to build generational relationships during Special Operations Forces Week 2025

Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander U.S. Special Operations Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, command senior enlisted leader, host SOF Week International Commander's Forum to begin Special Operations Forces Week 2025 in Tampa Bay, Florida, May 5, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Command and the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation annually co-host SOF Week for the international SOF community to share lessons learned across the Department of Defense, the interagency, allies and partners, academia and industry.

U.S. Special Operations Command kicked off Special Operations Forces Week 2025 with an International Commander’s Forum. The forum was attended by 311 participants from 61 countries with 78 Special Operations Forces units represented.



The Forum was incorporated this year directly based on recommendations after the 2024 SOF Week. USSOCOM’s international division recognized that the most valuable part of the week was the interaction between command teams. Maintaining strong networks, and developing generational relationships is strength of special operations.



Building generational relationships takes commitment. While SOF Week is fast paced, with the displays, panels, keynote speakers, so it was a deliberate effort to start the week with this Forum to set the tone. Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander U.S. Special Operations Command often says, “relationships are our competitive advantage.”



USSOCOM has always recognized the significant role that international partnerships play in accomplishing the mission of special operations forces around the globe. To grow and develop generational partnerships, the Command hosted more than 60 countries from around the world.



The conference was attended by King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein along with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and current and retired senior military leaders.



“In today's contested world SOF does not go alone. They go first, but they also go with partners. SOF's ability to work by, with and through international partners pays huge dividends on our border, in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” said Hegseth. “Partners, as I see so many of our partners right here in the front, are central to how SOF works. They must believe that America is strong, that peace through strength is real, then they want to come into our orbit and be force multipliers. I'm talking about generational relationships that we have built with partner forces around the globe.”



"The fusion of what we have in this room — interagency, industry, academia, practitioners, and policymakers — is tied together and galvanized towards irregular and asymmetric options," said Fenton. "We're the scalpel, but when the time comes, we can bring the hammer too."



A special operations officer from Japan reflected on his relationship with U.S. SOF.



“My relationship with U.S. SOF has been built on trust, mutual respect, and shared experiences in the field. We’ve trained, planned, and operated together—not as separate forces, but as one team with a common mission. That connection has only deepened over time. Generational partnerships ensure that knowledge, values, and strategic alignment are passed down and sustained. I was surprised and deeply moved when I discovered that my jump buddy from 1st SFG ten years ago was now serving as J3-I Director, USSOCOM as my counterpart. In today’s rapidly evolving threat environment, it’s not just about the mission at hand—it’s about building a legacy of trust and collaboration that empowers future operators and leaders,” he said. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the SOCOM community. Your commitment, humility, and professionalism have inspired me throughout my journey. To my partners—let’s continue building something greater than ourselves. The mission continues, and so does our unbreakable bond.”



A Jordanian special operations officer emphasized the strategic value of long-lasting relationships between allies.



“Our relationship is strategic, productive, and collaborative. This is an historical, long-lasting relationship that we will always maintain. Relationships continue to grow in unprecedented ways with an increase in joint combat operations and UAS development for both Special Operations organizations. Generational partnerships are also extremely important. We continue to build on our partnerships to reach a level of trust that leads us to greater interoperability, seamless integration, and eventual interdependence to fight together as force multipliers,” he said.



SOF employs a partnership model around the world to build partner nation security force capacity and capability. The intangible power of generational partnerships comes from thoughtful, deliberate, and persistent interactions that lead to partnerships, and this intentional effort is irreplaceable for advancing and protecting U.S. national security interests.