Naval Intelligence Commemorates 83rd Anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea

Pentagon, Washington, D.C. — On Friday, May 9, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence (DDNI) Steve Parode hosted a commemorative cake-cutting ceremony at the Pentagon in honor of the 83rd anniversary of the World War II Battle of the Coral Sea.



The event, held in the Chief of Naval Operations’ dining room, welcomed distinguished guests from across the U.S. Navy and key allied nations. Remarks were delivered by Parode, Director of Naval History and Heritage Command Samuel Cox, and international partners Commodore David Frost, Royal Australian Navy, and Commander Alan Parker, Royal New Zealand Navy.



In his remarks, Parode emphasized the enduring importance of Allied cooperation and intelligence in shaping victory:



"Naval Intelligence made our Allied victory at the Battle of the Coral Sea possible and secured the ANZUS alliance. Our alliance became the bedrock of victory in the Southwest Pacific. Today, we have the opportunity to commemorate our heroes of the Battle of the Coral Sea and the central role that Naval Intelligence played in enabling them to fight and win. We especially appreciate the attendance of our Australian and Kiwi Naval and Joint Force partners — 83 years strong."



Director of Naval History and Heritage Command Samuel Cox also offered historical context on the battle’s significance:



"Although considered a tactical draw, the outcome of the Battle of the Coral Sea directly impacted the outcome of the subsequent decisive Battle of Midway a month later, which in turn significantly affected the course of the rest of World War II. Although Intelligence provides a great advantage, a battle still has to be won by the courage and blood of those who fight it. We should never forget the sacrifice of those who held the line, at great cost, during the darkest days of that terrible war."



The Battle of the Coral Sea, fought in May 1942, was a turning point in the Pacific theater and laid the foundation for the enduring strategic partnership between the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The battle marked the first time that a Japanese invasion force was turned back without achieving its objective, which greatly lifted the morale of the Allies after a series of defeats by Japan during the initial six months of the Pacific Theatre.