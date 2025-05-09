U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden to celebrate Army’s 250th birthday with physical fitness, readiness and fun

Photo By Cristina Shannon | This year the U.S. Army will observe the 250th anniversary of its founding in 1775,...... read more read more Photo By Cristina Shannon | This year the U.S. Army will observe the 250th anniversary of its founding in 1775, and to celebrate, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is hosting a diverse program of unit and Family events on the installation from June 11 to 14. Under the motto “This We'll Defend”, community members can expect a packed program over four days, which will include unit sporting events on Clay Kaserne, film showings in the Taunus Theater and a family festival on the airfield. (U.S. Army graphic by Cristina Shannon) see less | View Image Page

Wiesbaden – This year the U.S. Army will observe the 250th anniversary of its founding in 1775, and to celebrate, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is hosting a diverse program of unit and Family events on the installation from June 11–14.



Under the motto “This We'll Defend”, community members can expect a packed program over four days, which will include unit sporting events on Clay Kaserne, film showings in the Taunus Theater and a family festival on the airfield.



“To celebrate this milestone anniversary, we’ve tried to find a balance between Soldier fitness and readiness, and also comradery-building and family activities,” said Garrison Commander Col. Troy Danderson. “We’ll have team sporting events and movie offerings during the week, and Saturday will be the highlight of the week with the big celebration on the airfield where the entire community is welcome. My family and I are looking forward to seeing everyone there.”



To celebrate the warrior ethos, unit activities will include a tug-of-war competition, various marches and a physical readiness challenge in the gym complex.



In addition, team sporting events such as volleyball, soccer, flag football, basketball and bowling, will take place in the week leading up to June 14.



On the Army’s official birthday, Saturday, June 14, a birthday bash will take place on the airfield's tarmac. A 5K fun run will open the event at 9 a.m., before the big party starts at noon. Festivities will include a Military Appreciation Meal, and various games such as a Dunk Booth, Sumo Suits and Corn Hole.



The event will feature a DJ and live entertainment, and mission support partner organizations such as the USO, AAFES and the American Red Cross will also be present.



“As the lead planner, I set out to commemorate the Army’s 250th anniversary by celebrating our community and remaining focused on what’s truly important, the Warfighter,” said Sgt. First Class Jason Buteau, one of the Garrison’s Army Birthday lead organizers. “We have a prestigious history that deserves to be celebrated. To bring this to life, the USAG Wiesbaden team is offering Soldiers, past and present, the exciting opportunity to participate in spirited sporting competitions and a post run, fostering esprit de Corp and pride in service.



Lastly, we aim to come together and honor the unsung heroes-the families. Their unwavering support and love are the foundation on which the greatness of the Warfighter is built.”



Monday, June 9, 2025

• 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 100 Cinematic Offering (Forest Gump) at Taunus Theater



Tuesday, June 10, 2025

• 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Cinematic Offering (Saving Private Ryan) at Taunus Theater



Wednesday, June 11, 2025

• 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. Memorial Workout of the Day​ at Clay Outdoor Fitness Area



• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Team Sporting Events​ at the Clay Fitness Center, Newman Sports Complex, and North Clay Soccer Complex



• 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Cinematic Offering (Warfare) at Taunus Theater



Thursday, June 12, 2025

• 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. Memorial Workout of the Day ​ at Clay Outdoor Fitness Area



•9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Team Sporting Events​ at the Clay Fitness Center, Newman Sports Complex, and North Clay Soccer Complex



Friday, June 13, 2025

• 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Post Run and Unit Tug of War ​at Allen Field



• 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Team Sporting Events Championships ​at Clay Fitness Center, Newman Sports Complex, and North Clay Soccer Complex



Saturday, June 14, 2025

• 9 a.m. 5K Fun Run



• 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Army Birthday Party at Airfield with a Fun Festival

Highlights:



- Free food/beverages in conjunction with the Military Appreciation Meal​

Dunk booth, sumo suits, games, color run, water gun battle, corn hole

tournament, face painting, static displays​



- Children’s Activities​



- Live entertainment/DJ​



- Giveaways/prizes​



- Wiesbaden High School JROTC Cadets color guard post/present the colors​



- Mission Support Partners participating, (P.O.s, AAFES, USO, Red Cross, etc.)​



Further details will be announced closer to the event.