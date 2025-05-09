USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ annual graduation ceremony honors graduates’ academic achievements

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored the academic achievements of 38 military servicemembers, civilians, and veterans in a graduation recognition ceremony May 2 on Sembach Kaserne.
Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, presided over the ceremony and delivered remarks.
“It’s an honor to be here today to celebrate this powerful moment with you — your graduation,” he said. “You embraced a challenge that few can truly understand, pursuing higher education while balancing the unique demands of military life. You have achieved this milestone through discipline, sacrifice, and commitment — not just for your career, but for your development as a leader.”
Wrensch said that earning a degree helps develop intuitive leadership attributes such as critical thinking, active listening and clear communication skills.
“You have gained more than just a degree; you have developed into leaders who embody confidence, humility, insight, and intuition,” he said. “You are role models for lifelong learning, demonstrating that regardless of the pace or challenges, it is always possible to invest in your education.”
Wrensch expressed gratitude to the families for their support of the graduates. “The Army calls us to be learners, to be leaders, and to be ready. Today, you are all three,” he said.
Recognized during the annual ceremony were:
Associate Degree Graduates:
MSG DeMar Bowman: Associate of Science in Health and Exercise Science from Hagerstown Community College, Maryland
SSG Gilberto Carrera: Associate of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from American Military University
SFC Kenson Paul Cherilus: Associate of Arts in General Studies from University of Maryland Global Campus
Michela Figueroa: Associate of Arts in General Studies: Spanish from University of Maryland Global Campus
SGT Jacandra Harris: Associate of Arts in Supply Chain Management, Magna Cum Laude, from American Military University
SSG Jamie H. Mejia: Associate of Arts in Healthcare Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus
SSG Masina T. Pua: Associate of Applied Science in Technical Management from American Military University
SGT Emily Bryanna Segoviano: Associate of Arts in General Studies from University of Maryland Global Campus
SGT Tyler Vincent Stephens: Associate of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from American Military University
Baccalaureate Degree Graduates:
CW2 Melvin Bullard: Bachelor of Arts in Management from American Military University
SSG Markena K.S. Dawkins: Bachelor of Arts in Business from American Military University
Lydianna DeJesus: Bachelor of Science in Computer Animation from Full Sail University
Pamela Frank: Bachelor of Arts in History from University of Maryland Global Campus
SPC Maria Paula Hudson: Bachelor of Science in Applied Human Resource Management, Magna Cum Laude, from Grand Canyon University
Ifegwu Ifegwu: Bachelor of Science in Data Science from University of Maryland Global Campus
SSG Tamillyah Jo: Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communications from The University of Arizona Global Campus
Emily Johnson: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Liberty University
Lirian Nicole Loaiza Pesantez: Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security from University of Maryland Global Campus
SSG Richard Anthony Martinez: Bachelor of Science in General Studies, Cum Laude, from University of Maryland Global Campus
SSG Melissa McDaniel: Bachelor of Arts in Government Contracting and Acquisition from American Military University
SFC Kimbrea Moore-Dorsey: Bachelor of Science in General Studies from University of Maryland Global Campus
SPC Taylor Moses: Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Technology from University of Maryland Global Campus
SSG Tameka Probst: Bachelor of Science in Health Management from University of Phoenix
SSG Ezroy Rogers: Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management from Upper Iowa University
SGT Bryan Valerio: Bachelor of Arts in General Studies from Southern New Hampshire University
Master Degree Graduates:
Jerry Barnett: Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus
SGM Raymond Blas Jr.: Master of Science in Management Organizational Leadership, Summa Cum Laude, from Excelsior University
MSG Emmanuel Kojo Bour: Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus
SSG Brian Scott Clasing: Master of Business Administration from American Military University
SFC Terrence Conyers: Master of Business Administration, Public Administration from Columbia Southern University
Darren Donovan: Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus
Marcus Q. Gradney: Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus
Pauline N. Martinez: Master of Business Administration from Western Governor’s University
MSG Delia M. Ogbonna: Master of Business Administration from Columbia Southern University
Amanda M. Parrish: Master of Science in Leadership from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
CSM Anthony J. Rose: Master of Science in Organizational Development & Leadership, Magna Cum Laude, from University of the Incarnate Word
SFC Steven M. Trudel: Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Liberty University
Doctoral Graduate:
Elizabeth Bird: EdD, Doctor of Education from Capella University
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ Army Continuing Education Services serves as a symbol of lifelong learning, readiness and resilience, providing flexible and high-quality education programs to support the entire Army. Through initiatives such as the graduation recognition ceremony, ACES empowers military personnel, civilians and veterans to achieve their academic goals while maintaining their dedication to serving their country.
U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.
