    Team Mildenhall joins local community in honoring 80th anniversary of end of WWII in Europe

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.09.2025

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Team Mildenhall Airmen participated in eight events in the local community marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day for World War II – commonly known as Victory in Europe Day – in Mildenhall, Suffolk, May 8, 2025.

    Eight decades later, the bravery and heroism of all Allies during World War II continues to resonate with U.S. forces around the world – who remain steadfast in their commitment to global peace and security.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
