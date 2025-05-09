Team Mildenhall joins local community in honoring 80th anniversary of end of WWII in Europe

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander; RAF...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander; RAF Squadron Leader Andrew Bell, center, RAF Mildenhall station commander, and Royal Marines Cadets Colour Sgt. John Tillotson, Mildenhall and Newmarket Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets, render salutes during the playing of “The Last Post” during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day for World War II – commonly known as Victory in Europe Day – in Mildenhall, Suffolk, May 8, 2025. The Last Post is traditionally played to mark the historic moment peace was secured and victory was declared across Europe. Team Mildenhall Airmen participated in eight events in the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Team Mildenhall Airmen participated in eight events in the local community marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day for World War II – commonly known as Victory in Europe Day – in Mildenhall, Suffolk, May 8, 2025.



Eight decades later, the bravery and heroism of all Allies during World War II continues to resonate with U.S. forces around the world – who remain steadfast in their commitment to global peace and security.