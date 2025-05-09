VP-30 Excels in Aviation Maintenance Inspection

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 24, 2025) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Temeka Solomon,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 24, 2025) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Temeka Solomon, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, reviews the command flight suit supply with Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Al Joe Villahermosa, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), as part of Aviation Maintenance Inspection (AMI), April 24, 2025. AMI is an examination of the effectiveness of an aviation squadron's maintenance department programs and their adherence to Naval Aviation Maintenance Program (NAMP) standards. These inspections, conducted by CNAF are crucial for ensuring readiness, safety, and efficiency. VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 12, 2025) Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 welcomed the Aviation Maintenance Inspection (AMI) team from Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to perform an inspection from April 21 to 24, 2025.



AMI is an examination of the effectiveness of an aviation squadron's maintenance department programs and their adherence to Naval Aviation Maintenance Program (NAMP) standards. These inspections, conducted by CNAF are crucial for ensuring readiness, safety and efficiency.



“I am incredibly proud of our performance during this aviation maintenance inspection,” said Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding officer, VP-30. “Our amazing team of Sailors and civilians performed above Fleet average and the CNAF inspection team reported that VP-30 has a very strong, safe, and effective team. Our score was 93% on the Sailor side and our contractors aced it with a 100%.”



Although the duration of the inspection was brief, the work leading up to it was calculated, dedicated and precise.



“Over the past six months, the Maintenance Department, comprising of 240 military and 100 civilian personnel, have made remarkable improvements on their maintenance programs,” said Lt. Cmdr. Issac Medina, Maintenance Officer, VP-30. “I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s final score and our significant accomplishments. At the conclusion of the AMI, the inspection team reinforced what we already knew: VP-30 operates safe, mission-ready aircraft and is fully capable of delivering top-tier replacement pilots and aircrew to the fleet.”



The success in the 2025 AMI was not a fluke for the Pro’s Nest. It was the only possible outcome from their cohesive excellence and hard work.



“We really are always ready,” said Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Temeka Solomon, assigned to VP-30. “We constantly check, double check and triple check everything so that when an inspection happens, it feels easy.”



VP-30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.



For more news from VP-30, visit, https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/Organization/COMPATRECONGRU/-Patrol-and-Reconnaissance-Squadron-VP-30-FRS/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/VP-30.



