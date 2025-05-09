Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-30 Excels in Aviation Maintenance Inspection

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 AMI

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 24, 2025) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Temeka Solomon,...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 12, 2025) Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 welcomed the Aviation Maintenance Inspection (AMI) team from Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to perform an inspection from April 21 to 24, 2025.

    AMI is an examination of the effectiveness of an aviation squadron's maintenance department programs and their adherence to Naval Aviation Maintenance Program (NAMP) standards. These inspections, conducted by CNAF are crucial for ensuring readiness, safety and efficiency.

    “I am incredibly proud of our performance during this aviation maintenance inspection,” said Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding officer, VP-30. “Our amazing team of Sailors and civilians performed above Fleet average and the CNAF inspection team reported that VP-30 has a very strong, safe, and effective team. Our score was 93% on the Sailor side and our contractors aced it with a 100%.”

    Although the duration of the inspection was brief, the work leading up to it was calculated, dedicated and precise.

    “Over the past six months, the Maintenance Department, comprising of 240 military and 100 civilian personnel, have made remarkable improvements on their maintenance programs,” said Lt. Cmdr. Issac Medina, Maintenance Officer, VP-30. “I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s final score and our significant accomplishments. At the conclusion of the AMI, the inspection team reinforced what we already knew: VP-30 operates safe, mission-ready aircraft and is fully capable of delivering top-tier replacement pilots and aircrew to the fleet.”

    The success in the 2025 AMI was not a fluke for the Pro’s Nest. It was the only possible outcome from their cohesive excellence and hard work.

    “We really are always ready,” said Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Temeka Solomon, assigned to VP-30. “We constantly check, double check and triple check everything so that when an inspection happens, it feels easy.”

    VP-30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.

    For more news from VP-30, visit, https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/Organization/COMPATRECONGRU/-Patrol-and-Reconnaissance-Squadron-VP-30-FRS/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/VP-30.

    -VP-30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 08:52
    Story ID: 497603
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-30 Excels in Aviation Maintenance Inspection, by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 AMI
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 AMI
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 AMI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    AMI
    VP 30
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro’s Nest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download