U.S.-based F-35B squadron deploys to Japan

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – The U.S. Marine Corps deployed Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, an F-35B squadron based out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, under the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program on May 10, 2025. The stealth fighter squadron, known by the moniker “Wake Island Avengers,” joins Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in support of flight operations across the Indo-Pacific region.



The Unit Deployment Program provides continental U.S.-based units with experience operating in the Indo-Pacific through continuous and overlapping deployments to the region. The Wake Island Avengers will augment 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in providing critical aviation support from naval and expeditionary environments. This allows the Marine Corps to ensure operational readiness as obligated in support of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.



