Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it

Courtesy Photo | DLA Energy Middle East conducted a personal protective equipment (PPE) fitting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain on April 24, bolstering force protection for its deployed workforce in response to rising regional threats. Proper PPE is essential for safeguarding DLA's personnel, its most valuable asset, and maintaining uninterrupted fuel support across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy Middle East)

To ensure the continued delivery of uninterrupted fuel support across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, DLA Energy Middle East conducted a personal protective equipment (PPE) fitting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain on April 24. This initiative is vital for strengthening posture and force protection amidst rising regional threats, safeguards DLA’s most valuable asset – its people – by ensuring they have properly fitted PPE.