Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it

    Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it

    Courtesy Photo | DLA Energy Middle East conducted a personal protective equipment (PPE) fitting at...... read more read more

    BAHRAIN

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    To ensure the continued delivery of uninterrupted fuel support across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, DLA Energy Middle East conducted a personal protective equipment (PPE) fitting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain on April 24. This initiative is vital for strengthening posture and force protection amidst rising regional threats, safeguards DLA’s most valuable asset – its people – by ensuring they have properly fitted PPE.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 17:51
    Story ID: 497562
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it
    Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it
    Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it
    Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    force protection
    PPE
    DLA
    DLA Energy
    mission success
    fuel support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download