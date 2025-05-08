Mission success starts with protecting the people behind it

To ensure the continued delivery of uninterrupted fuel support across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, DLA Energy Middle East conducted a personal protective equipment (PPE) fitting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain on April 24. This initiative is vital for strengthening posture and force protection amidst rising regional threats, safeguards DLA’s most valuable asset – its people – by ensuring they have properly fitted PPE.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 17:51
|Story ID:
|497562
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
