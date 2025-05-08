Commander Kyle Jones Assumes Command of USS Helena

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley | A color guard presents the American flag during a change of command ceremony at the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley | A color guard presents the American flag during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, May 9, 2025. During the ceremony Cmdr. Kyle Jones relieved Cmdr. Jon Scobo as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Helena (SSN 725). Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. SUBGRU-9’s subordinate commands include Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, Submarine Squadrons 17 and 19, eight SSBNs, two SSGNs, and four SSNs homeported in the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley) see less | View Image Page

KEYPORT, Washington – Cmdr. Kyle Jones relieved Cmdr. Jon Scobo as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Helena (SSN 725) on May 9, 2025.



Capt. Dale Klein, commodore of Submarine Squadron 19, presided over the ceremony and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Luers served as the guest speaker at the event, held at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington.



“Today we are here to acknowledge the outstanding performance of Cmdr. Scobo and the proud and fearless Sailors of Helena,” said Luers. “Helena is a mighty national asset, but you—her Sailors—are a national treasure.”



Luers continued, “Throughout this period, you were led by one of the finest naval officers I’ve ever had the pleasure of serving with. When I think of Jon, I think of a leader who is aggressive, a team builder, and a highly competent submariner who cares deeply about his Sailors’ well-being and their professional development.”



Scobo then took to the podium to thank his family and crew for their support, which he cited as essential to his success.



"We are all equally invested in each other’s success,” said Scobo. “It’s about the crew. The success of the entire ship hinges on each Sailor doing their job and—when called upon—going above and beyond so we can complete the mission, no matter what that mission necessitates.”



He continued, “I will deeply miss playing a role in the crew's accomplishments. It didn’t matter the size of the task—you guys always showed up. In addition to the responsibilities and privileges that come with commanding at sea, I will have memories from the last few years to last a lifetime. It’s been the honor of my life to serve alongside you.”



Scobo was the first commanding officer to lead Helena back to sea following an extensive, nearly seven-year availability. The crew’s proficiency enabled them to participate in several deployment certifications in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters.



During Helena’s final underway, to change homeports from Norfolk to Bremerton, Washington, the boat became the first to anchor in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, this century.

Jones previously relieved Scobo nearly 10 years to the day as a department head aboard USS Boise (SSN 764).



“I didn’t know what to expect at the time; however, the department you turned over to me exceeded my expectations on a daily basis,” said Jones. “When I came to Helena to relieve you again, it was clear that you had built another incredibly strong team.”



Jones comes to Helena from Submarine Squadron 11, where he served as the deputy for readiness.



Helena, whose motto is “Proud and Fearless,” is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of Montana’s capital city. Built by General Dynamics Electric Boat Division, Helena was commissioned July 11, 1987, as the 38th nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class submarine.



Commander, Submarine Group 9 (SUBGRU 9), exercises administrative control of assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest, providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU 9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.



SUBGRU 9’s subordinate commands include Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, Submarine Squadrons 17 and 19, eight SSBNs, two SSGNs, and four SSNs homeported in the Pacific Northwest.