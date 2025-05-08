125th Fighter Wing Launches Key Support Program to Strengthen Family Readiness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing launched its Key Support Program during a kickoff event held May 2, 2025, at the wing headquarters, reinforcing the unit’s commitment to strengthening connections between service members and the families who support them at home.



The Key Support Program is a commander-led initiative designed to promote readiness, communication and a sense of belonging among military families. Through trained volunteer Key Support liaisons, typically spouses or family members of service members, the program aims to bridge communication between unit leadership and families while offering peer support and resources during deployments, transitions or times of crisis.



“An Airman serves, but it’s a network of support that sustains them,” said Col. Mansour Elhihi, commander of the 125th Fighter Wing. “When we strengthen family readiness, we strengthen the mission.”



Representatives from the 125th Fighter Wing Airman and Family Readiness Program and local community partners joined the kickoff event to show support and encourage attendees to volunteer to be liaisons and to get involved. This initiative aligns with the Department of the Air Force priorities to enhance quality of life and build resilient, connected military communities.



The 125th Fighter Wing is currently undergoing a major transformation with the arrival of the F-35A Lightning II and the retirement of its legacy F-15C Eagles. As operations intensify and deployment demands grow, wing leaders emphasized that the need for connected, supported families is more important than ever.



“We cannot achieve mission success downrange if our Airmen are carrying the weight of unresolved stressors at home,” said Chief Master Sgt. David Hogan, 125th Fighter Wing command chief. “The Key Support Program helps ensure our families are informed, connected, and supported—because when our families are strong, our force is strong.”



For many Guard families, especially those geographically separated from traditional active-duty resources, programs like this can be a lifeline. They provide guidance, a sense of community, and direct lines of communication between home and command.



“My wife is the one who wears the uniform, but programs like this remind me I’m not just a bystander—I’m part of the team too,” said Bill Hidlay, a military spouse who attended the event. “It was reassuring to hear directly from leadership and to know they understand how critical family support is. This program is for spouses, parents, and other family members. We all play a role and are welcome.”



The program is operated through the wing’s Airman and Family Readiness office and is currently recruiting volunteers who are willing to serve as Key Support liaisons within their squadrons.



“This is about building a culture of care,” Hogan added. “We want every family member to know that you’re not alone, and you’re a vital part of our team.”



Families or potential volunteers who want to learn more about the program can contact the 125th Fighter Wing Airman and Family Readiness team at (904) 741-7037 for next steps and training opportunities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 16:17 Story ID: 497553 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing Launches Key Support Program to Strengthen Family Readiness, by Maj. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.