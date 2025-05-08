Huntsville Center Promotes AED Training to Boost Life-Saving Readiness

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur across the country each year. That is why a fast response with Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, CPR, and an Automated External Defibrillators, AED, can be crucial and vital to recovery.



In fact, American Heart Association research shows that survival rates can double when AEDs are available in public spaces, including work buildings and offices.



At the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville the importance of AEDs is stressed during quarterly CPR/First Aid/AED training sessions ensuring team members are prepared to act in life-threatening emergencies.



Since training program launched in 2021, 167 Huntsville Center employees have completed CPR/First Aid/AED training through the safety office. The sessions, led by five American Heart Association-certified instructors, provide hands-on practice using AEDs and end with participants receiving a certification valid for two years.



“Our training is designed to build confidence,” said Alicia Hodge, Huntsville Center Safety and Occupational Health specialist. “AEDs can seem intimidating at first, which discourages people from taking action.”



The message about the importance of awareness and preparedness is one that resonates strongly with Stacey Williams, with Huntsville Center Internal Review Office chief. Last year, Williams lost her 13-year-old son after a rare, unknown heart disease caused him to experience a cardiac emergency during physical education class at his school. Though three AEDs were present on campus, Williams said staff were not aware of their location.



“The incident has changed our life forever,” Williams said. “It really heightened my awareness of AEDs and the need for device training. AEDs can save lives, but only if people know where they are and how to use them.”



To honor her son’s memory, Williams and her family partnered with the American Heart Association, Huntsville Hospital and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation to raise funds for more AEDs in the community. The campaign exceeded its $14,000 goal, raising $19,420 to place AEDs in schools, parks and recreation facilities.



“Awareness and training help make AEDs a life-saving tool,” Williams emphasized.



Hodge explains how the Philips HeartStart model, the current model provided in Huntsville Center facilities, gives verbal and written instructions for a step-by-step approach to handling emergencies.



“It has a user-friendly design ensuring that even someone with no prior experience can confidently use it in an emergency,” she said. “It gives clear feedback and instructions as soon as it’s turned on, from pad placement to analyzing the individual and determining if a shock is necessary.”



AED training is interactive and practical, focusing on real-world scenarios. While they are built for ease of use, Hodge emphasized that non-emergency training could make a critical difference in readiness.



“Taking the training significantly boosts confidence for those who may be nervous to use an AED,” she said. “You never know when you might be near-by in an emergency—at work, at home, or in public—and be called upon to save someone’s life.”



Huntsville Center maintains nine AEDs throughout building 300, to include five on the first floor, and two each on the second and third. To ensure the equipment is always operational, members of the safety team conduct monthly inspections, checking for battery life, pad expiration, accessory availability and overall device condition.



Hodge concluded with a call to action for more people to sign up, “More trained individuals increase the likelihood of a responder being available, so make sure you know where AEDs are located and for training opportunities, speak with someone from your organization’s safety office or take a look at the trainings offered by the American Red Cross.”

