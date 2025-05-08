Triumph and Teamwork Shine at the 2025 Special Warfare High School Invitational

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Against the backdrop of a brisk, breezy morning, the Special Warfare Training welcomed 104 high school students to the Home of Air Force Special Warfare on Chapman Training Annex, for the inaugural Special Warfare High School Invitational, May 3, 2025. The competition drew participants from across South Texas to test their grit and introduce them to potential military careers.

The Special Warfare High School Invitational, hosted by the Air Force Special Warfare Training Wing, brought together 13 teams in a competition emphasizing the qualities valued in Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR): drive, problem-solving, integrity, stress tolerance, communication, and physical endurance. Participants competed with eight-person male, female, and co-ed teams, outfitted in personalized team shirts representing their schools and JROTC detachments.

“Today, we witnessed future leaders in action dedicated to their physical fitness,” said Col. Nathan Colunga, Special Warfare Training Wing Commander, who presided over the day’s events. “The skills and values demonstrated here mirror those integral to success in Special Warfare and military service.”

The centerpiece of the competition was the “Toughest 2-Miler,” a grueling challenge that required teams to carry weighted litters while navigating physical obstacles and memory tests. Participants from Temple, Cypress Woods, San Angelo Central, Robert G. Cole, Cypress Springs, Cypress Woods, Cleveland, O’Connor, Westwood, Floresville, Holmes, United, Smithson Valley, J. Frank Dobie, Seguin, Medina Valley, and Canyon Lake high schools competed with military mentors supporting them along the route.

Military leadership demonstrated their commitment to mentorship through direct involvement. Col. Will B. Freds, JBSA and 502nd Air Base Wing deputy commander, served as a team coach, working alongside students throughout the challenges.

At station one, competitors had just 30 seconds to memorize multiple items to demonstrate mental acuity required in high-pressure military situations. Station two’s challenge pushed physical limits with monkey bars and burpees, while station three tested recall—forcing students to access memorized information under physical duress, a crucial skill in combat scenarios.

The day wasn’t solely about competition. For many participants, it provided their first close interaction with military personnel and potential career paths. Between events, the Wing collaborated with the 502nd Air Base Wing, 330th Recruiting Squadron, Air Force Special Operations Outreach, Navy Special Warfare Recruiting, 188th Medical Battalion, and the USAF survival, evasion, resistance and escape career field, to engage students directly with military specialties, beret wearers, and special warfare trainees. Interactive displays and recruitment booths provided glimpses into life within the military and AFSPECWAR.

A highlight of the day was a vibrant tug-of-war contest, drawing cheers from spectators, parents, and participants who lined the field to rally behind their teams.

"Today was a perfect combination of competition and camaraderie," said Tech. Sgt. Kevin Dunham, Special Warfare recruiter. “This event is the blueprint for future recruiting and bringing awareness to the AFSPECWAR community.”



The event culminated with an awards ceremony announcing the results of five categories:

Toughest 2 Miler Male: Winner - Robert G. Cole High Cougars

Toughest 2-Miler Female: Winner - Smithson Valley High NJROTC Rangers

Toughest 2-Miler Coed: Winner - O’Connor High Panthers

Tug-of-war Male: Winner - Robert G. Cole High Cougars

Tug-of-war Coed: Winner - O’Connor High Panthers



Before departing in the afternoon with medals and awards, students participated in memorial push-ups. The impact of the event was evident beyond the day’s contests. This first invitational has established what military leadership hopes will become an enduring tradition by connecting America’s youth with pathways to service, while fostering the attributes that define both successful military careers and civilian leadership.

“This premier event is not just poised to become a cornerstone in the school calendar, but also a powerful magnet for nurturing interest in Special Warfare careers.” As Colunga noted, “By meeting our Special Warfare operators, seeing our students in training, and understanding our mission, we hope to ignite a passion and sense of purpose that inspire these young individuals to continue their pursuit of physical fitness and consider potential careers in military service.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 15:11 Story ID: 497549 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Triumph and Teamwork Shine at the 2025 Special Warfare High School Invitational, by Jennifer Gangemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.