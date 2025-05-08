The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Launches Recovery Mission in France, Partners with 928th Contracting Battalion to Bring Missing Pilots Home

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began initial site operations in France for pilots lost during D-Day operations on April 7, 2025.



The following day, members of the 928th Contracting Battalion, 409th Contracting Support Brigade, and a local French contractor visited a DPAA recovery mission site in France.



The contracting unit’s U.S. Army Maj. Gillian Haddox, contracting detachment commander, Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Walker, contracting officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Shalynn Evans, contract specialist, and the local contractor witnessed firsthand DPAA mission operations and the fulfillment of contracting details.



DPAA often collaborates with partner organizations, such as the 928th Contracting Battalion, who are familiar with the area and the local contractors. The 928th Contracting Battalion augments their mission partners and during their partnership with DPAA, have focused on writing contracts for DPAA and providing logistical support while out on mission, such as tools and other materials for site infrastructure.



“We’re here at the DPAA recovery mission site in France. Our job is to augment our mission partners and help make their mission work. We’re contracting the logistical conditions to help DPAA personnel with their recovery mission,” said Walker. “Some examples of what we do are setting up tents for personnel, contracting for excavators, latrines, cleaning stations, and ensuring security around the site. Once DPAA tells us what they need to be successful, we go out, take that requirement, and compete with the local economy.”



Walker also explained the importance of early collaboration.



“Before the mission even starts, we help define the requirements with DPAA two or three months out,” said Walker. “Historical data from previous missions helps us understand the needs, and from there, we contract with local vendors to fulfill them.”



The visit coincided with DPAA’s Europe-Mediterranean directorate visit from U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Wilkinson, a mission planner, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. John Meholick, a senior enlisted advisor and mission planner, who are responsible for overseeing mission planning for recovery operations in Europe. Meholick stressed the value of site visits in understanding mission requirements.



“The initial site visit helps us see why certain pre-planning decisions were made,” said Meholick. “It gives us insight into what’s needed to make the mission successful.”



Meholick also expressed his appreciation for the support from the contracting team, noting how their collaboration has been instrumental in ensuring mission success.



“When the contracting team came on board, it gave us confidence and reassurance," said Meholick. "Their involvement helped us stay on track and made sure we had the resources we needed to succeed. The coordination between everyone, from Hawaii to Germany, has been invaluable in ensuring that things went smoothly and that we were ready to tackle any challenges that came our way.”



DPAA’s reach extends far beyond Europe. The agency operates a network of offices and detachments worldwide, searching for missing personnel from various conflicts—not just World War II, but also the Vietnam War, Korean War, Cold War, and Gulf War.



“It’s not just about getting the job done, but about working across different time zones, different cultures, and diverse team members to ensure a seamless mission,” said Meholick. “Coordinating between Hawaii, Germany, and other locations worldwide is a challenge, but it’s critical to ensuring we meet our mission goals.”



With the combined efforts of DPAA, the 928th Contracting Battalion, and local partners, the recovery mission in France moves forward with precision and purpose. Each step taken brings the U.S. one step closer to fulfilling its sacred duty to bring home those who never returned from war.



This mission in France aligns with DPAA's commitment to accounting for the approximately 81,000 unaccounted for personnel from past conflicts, of which, roughly 71,900 are from WWII, and is another significant chapter in the agency’s ongoing efforts to honor the fallen and ensure they are never forgotten.

