From Fort Irwin to Fleet Leadership: A Career of Service, Strategy, and Contracting

San Diego, CA – After more than four decades of dedicated government service, Ms. Marcia Cruz's journey as Naval Supply Systems Fleet Logistics Center San Diego's (NAVSUP FLCSD) Deputy Director of Contracting comes to a close—but not without a legacy deeply etched in leadership, innovation, and mentorship.



Ms. Cruz's story begins in the high desert of Fort Irwin, Calif., and her path to leadership wasn't always glamorous. She started as a summer hire clerk and later a "Kelly Girl" (clerk typist pool) temp for Boeing Services, Inc., where she worked her way up to Contract Manager before transitioning to government service. From GS-1102-09 to GS-1102-14, she climbed the ladder with determination and integrity and eventually landed as the Deputy Commander for the Army Contracting Command at the National Training Center (NTC). It was a role that tested her resolve and sharpened her expertise in managing large-scale logistics and installation operations to support some of the nation's most critical military training exercises.



"The National Training Center at Fort Irwin was 85% contracted out so that created a lot of work for us at the Contracting Office," Ms. Cruz recalled, highlighting the enormity of the responsibility. "We supported base operations and logistics/warehousing associated with maintaining the Army’s Fleet, construction, and even private housing initiatives."



In 2004, a phone call from a longtime friend and colleague, Ms. Tammy Sanchez, sparked a new chapter in Ms. Cruz's professional journey. Ms. Sanchez, then Deputy Director for Contracting at the Fleet & Industrial Supply Center San Diego (FISCSD - now NAVSUP FLCSD), was recruiting for senior roles. A conversation that began with a laugh about an overseas job posting ended with a life-changing decision. Even with a reduction in locality pay and not being around immediate family, Ms. Cruz looked to the intangibles of the job.



"She told me the quality of life in San Diego would be so much better," she remembered.



A quick visit—and a mistaken assumption that PETCO Park was a pet-friendly playground—sealed the deal. "I must have been so sheltered," she joked. "But I quickly became a Padres fan, and even a Chargers fan back then, and knew this would be the right move for me."



Despite a personal tragedy—her father's sudden passing—she saw the move as a new beginning. "It was a way to move my family forward," she said. By October 2004, she had assumed the role of Division Director for Acquisition & Business Support at FISCSD.



Over the years, her roles evolved, but her impact remained constant. As Deputy Director of NAVSUP FLCSD's Contracting Department, she helped cultivate a culture that championed collaboration, mentorship, and strategic excellence. "Our support makes a difference for the men and women in uniform," she said, a mantra she passed on to every junior civilian who came through her department.



Her proudest accomplishments include serving as the Deputy Commander of NTC Acquisition Command at Fort Irwin and as the Deputy Director in the NAVSUP FLCSD Contracting Department where they were recognized as the Grants Center of Excellence for NAVSUP, supporting efforts associated with the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Research and Naval Postgraduate School grants, and launching Strategic Sourcing initiatives that saved millions of dollars. Her department earned awards and recognition from NAVSUP Headquarters, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Acquisition and Procurement), and Office of Federal Procurement Policy/Office of Management and Budget.. For Ms. Cruz, it was always about the team. "It was our workforce and their dedicated efforts who earned those accolades," she emphasized.



Throughout Ms. Cruz's journey, mentors and colleagues left indelible marks. She credits Mr. Charlie Jenkins from Boeing, Ms. Connie Lee from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, and Ms. Tammy Sanchez for shaping her leadership style and giving her the confidence to believe in herself. Perhaps most importantly, she found daily inspiration in the people she led. "My employees challenged me to be a better leader daily," she said.



Now, retirement beckons—not as a pause, but a pivot. "I plan to spend more time with family and also on my hobbies—photography, music, golf, treasure hunting in thrift shops, and a little gambling," she said with a laugh. "And spontaneous travel - Just for the fun of it!"



Her advice for those just starting out in federal service is to "Protect your reputation. Learn your craft. Communicate well. Be a sponge—and challenge respectfully. And most of all, take care of yourself and each other."



As she steps away from the office and toward her next adventure, her parting words echo like a mission statement for life: "Work together to move ahead." In San Diego and beyond, her legacy of service and leadership will continue to inspire the next generation of federal professionals.

