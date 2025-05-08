Blown Away: FOD Removal Method Enhances Safety at Cherry Point

Photo By Cpl. Casey Ornelas | Sean Wales, a foreign object debris attendant, left; Scott Nickson, the FOD...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Casey Ornelas | Sean Wales, a foreign object debris attendant, left; Scott Nickson, the FOD Supervisor; Timothy Fraunfelder, a FOD attendant; and Rudolf Zanaska, a FOD attendant; stand in front of a FOD blower at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2025. FOD blowing is a crucial operation at MCAS Cherry Point that uses air powered equipment to clear debris from runways and airfields, ensuring the safety and efficiency of aviation operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas) see less | View Image Page

On flight lines, a number of hazards are presented by foreign object debris, or FOD, that threaten the safety of personnel, equipment, and aircraft. To minimize such risks, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has shifted from the protocol of physically picking up debris to a more efficient method of blowing it away. The shift not only accelerates the removal of hazardous objects but also enhances safety by reducing potential damage to aircraft and ensuring a cleaner, safer working environment for all personnel on the flight line.



FOD blowing removes debris from runways, taxiways, and airfields to ensure the safety and efficiency of aviation operations. The process of FOD blowing uses air powered equipment to clear any object, debris, or material, minimizing the risk of damage and hazards to the aircraft and personnel.



FOD accumulates on the airfield for reasons including items falling off vehicles and aircraft passing through the area. Common debris found on the airfield include rocks, screws, and bolts. Organic materials are blown off the flight line with a blower, whereas other foreign objects such as screws and metal fasteners are retrieved by hand and documented.



“We’re able to give pilots peace of mind, knowing that they can take off and land on a clean and clear runway,” said Sean Wales, a FOD attendant. “FOD blowing has made a huge impact for safety on the airfield.”



MCAS Cherry Point was the first Marine Corps air station to implement FOD blowers. Marine Corps air stations across the globe are adopting the new technology since results have shown to maximize the safety of aircraft and personnel and save taxpayer-dollars.



Wales explained, debris left on the airfield presents hazards to both aircraft and personnel. If an aircraft were to encounter a sharp object, it could puncture a tire and lead to deflation, or potentially the debris could be ingested by the engine. This could result in serious damage to equipment, costly repairs, and cause significant injuries to passengers aboard aircraft.



“Since being here, it has been night and day for FOD incidents on the runway,” said Scott Nickson, FOD supervisor. “Numbers have gone down significantly since we have been going out daily to remove FOD from the operating surfaces. It’s everyone doing their part to make the whole process safe.”