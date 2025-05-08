Sailors Welcomed into the Order of the Shellbacks

On April 12, 2025, two hundred thirty-three Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) took part in one of the Navy’s oldest and most storied traditions to mark their crossing of the equator, the Shellback Ceremony.



The ceremony, rooted in centuries-old maritime custom, transforms “Pollywogs,” those who have never crossed the equator, into “Shellbacks,” loyal subjects of King Neptune’s mythical kingdom. Conducted with full ceremonial honors, the ship’s crew turned the deck into a symbolic realm of King Neptune’s court where seasoned Shellbacks conducted lighthearted rituals, playing roles within the court. Senior Shellbacks oversaw a series of challenges and trials designed to test the Pollywogs’ humility, teamwork and spirit. The festivities culminated in a formal acknowledgment by King Neptune himself, granting the Sailors entry into the ancient order.



“Crossing the equator is more than a line on the map, it’s a rite of passage for anyone who calls the sea their workplace,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Bradley Travis, from Denver, Colorado. “This tradition connects us to every Sailor who came before us and each one that will follow. It fosters camaraderie and reinforces our shared identity as Sailors. It’s a unique moment of pride and connection to naval heritage that allows the crew to transform into a cohesive unit.”



Despite the lighthearted tone, the ceremony is conducted with professionalism and within the bounds of Navy standards. Modern Shellback events emphasize morale, unit cohesion and tradition. For many junior Sailors, this was their first experience with naval tradition at this scale.



“This was my first time crossing the equator and I’ll never forget it,” said Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Amelia Weddle, from Arancho Cucamonga, California. “It was fun, meaningful and made me feel like I was a part of something bigger.”



The ceremony emphasized respect and safety while still preserving the historical spirit of the tradition. The experience offered a morale boost for the crew and helped build bonds across ranks and rates.



“Being a part of this was unforgettable,” said Gunner’s Mate Seaman Balou Simons, from Cincinnati. “It brought the crew together in a way that’s hard to describe; fun, proud and a reminder that we’re in this together.”



Crossing the equator is not just significant for the crew, but also a significant milestone for Chosin. One of three cruisers to receive extensive hull, mechanical, engineering and combat system upgrades as part of the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), Chosin underwent an in-depth modernization program designed to address current and future warfighting requirements. Chosin’s modernization process kept the ship off the high seas for over eight years. Crossing the equator after the ship’s first foreign port call since the completion of SLEP was a testament to how far the War Dragons have come.



“This crew has worked so hard to restore Chosin to operational status,” said Fire Controlman (Aegis) Master Chief Eric Maier, from Rochester, New York. “It’s only fair and fitting they get to experience one of the Navy’s more fun and enjoyable traditions like crossing the line. I’m proud of them and proud to be a part of it.”



After the ceremony, Capt. Robert McFarlin IV, commanding officer of Chosin remarked, “I am proud of the crew. Their hard work getting Chosin through SLEP was deserving of a port call in Panama and a Shellback Ceremony. Now that we have cleansed the crew of Pollywogs, Chosin is ready to take on any task ahead!”



Upon completion of the ceremony, each participating Sailor will receive an official Shellback Certificate. With this symbolic transformation, the spirit of camaraderie and tradition remains strong, carried forward by a new generation of Shellbacks that are ready to guide the next.



