National Guard spouse highlights strength of family support during Maine visit

Courtesy Photo | Karen Raines, spouse of Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, meets with family‑readiness volunteers at Joint Force Headquarters ‑ Maine, April 30, 2025. Raines visited Maine Army and Air National Guard units April 30‑May 5 to highlight programs that strengthen connection, resilience and care for Guard families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)

AUGUSTA, Maine – Karen Raines, spouse of Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, engaged with Maine Army and Air National Guard units here during a visit April 30 to May 5.



Her trip focused on connecting with family readiness teams and community support personnel, emphasizing the critical role of connection, resilience, and care in strengthening the Guard family.



“This was my first official visit in this role, and it was refreshing to see how closely the Army and Air Guard work together in Maine,” Karen said. “Their collaboration and commitment to families, survivors and veterans is inspiring.”



Karen has been a military spouse throughout her husband’s 36-year career, including his previous role as the Army National Guard sergeant major. She has served as a key spouse at each stage of his nominative leadership journey, providing critical support to military families along the way.



During the visit, Karen engaged with staff and volunteers supporting a range of programs—from youth camps for military children to survivor outreach services. She noted the state’s comprehensive efforts to support families from enlistment through retirement and beyond.



“They’re not just focused on the service member’s time in uniform,” Raines said. “They’re following through, ensuring veterans have access to education, employment assistance, and support even after they’ve hung up the uniform.”



Karen also highlighted solo parenting as an area where Maine’s programs are evolving. “It’s encouraging to see childcare solutions being explored for single parents. That kind of support matters deeply for family readiness,” she said.



Maine’s focus on family readiness aligns closely with the work of local leaders like Madison Thompson, the risk reduction coordinator for the Maine Army National Guard, who Karen met with during her visit.



Thompson, alongside her colleague Meaddoe Brown, the substance abuse prevention coordinator, helps lead suicide prevention and substance use prevention efforts across the state, delivering training and managing case support for at-risk service members.



“It was lovely to meet [Karen],” Thompson said. “She was genuinely interested in our work and asked how she could help. It’s encouraging to know that someone in her position wants to understand the programs on the ground and advocate for what we need.”



At each stop, Karen continued to encourage spouses and families to get involved, particularly those who may be hesitant to take that first step.

“Being present is powerful,” she said. “Even if you don’t know everything about military life, showing up helps you learn, connect, and grow. The military family is a strong support network—you just have to take that first step.”



As she continues visiting states in support of the Guard’s mission, Karen said Maine’s model of collaboration and care is one other states can glean from.



“We’re all here for each other,” Karen said. “That one-ness—the commitment to looking out for every Airman, Soldier and family member—makes the Guard stronger.”