Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo conducts change of command

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo conducted a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 9, 2025, as Navy Capt. Martin Braud relieved Capt. Darryl P. Arfsten as commanding officer of EMF Kilo, the readiness platform attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.



Capt. Anja Dabelić, Commander of NMRTC Camp Lejeune, served as the ceremony presiding office and spoke about the establishment of EMF Kilo and Arfsten’ time as leader for the unit.



“EMF Kilo reinforces the mission of developing a medically ready force, which has remained the cornerstone of military care in-theater since the birth of our nation,” said Dabelić. “While field medical hospitals are nothing new, EMF Kilo’s ability to provide top-notch medical and ancillary services to support ground, air, and maritime operations is what sets this command apart.”



Under Arfsten’ s leadership EMF Kilo Sailors augmented NMRTC Camp Lejeune, logging more than 830,000 clinical hours in support of the Defense Health Agency health care delivery mission and participated in collaborative training and missions in a variety of locations to include Norway, Honduras, Iraq, 2nd and 6th Fleets and other areas around the world.



Arfsten expressed gratitude to his crew for their commitment and hard work.



“For the last two years, the men and women of EMF Kilo stood ready for any mission assigned to them,” said Arfsten. “Thank you for your unwavering professionalism and dedication to duty. I will miss you.”



After assuming command, Braud addressed those in attendance as the new commanding officer, referencing what he calls “C cubed” or his three points of leadership: care, communication, and continuous improvement.



“Our priority is the welfare and professional development of our people as you are the most valuable asset. My commitment is resolute. We will navigate the future together with transparency and open dialogue,” said Braud. “EMF Kilo will maintain a high standard of readiness to provide Role 3 support for combatant commanders when called upon, and we will support the care of Marines, their families, and veterans with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune. The NMRTC success is our success.”



EMF-Kilo is comprised of approximately 400 personnel ready to deploy field hospital capabilities during humanitarian or combat missions.

