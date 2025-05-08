CRDAMC hosts Mental Health Fair to help military families face unique challenges, stressors

FORT CAVAZSO, TEXAS –The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Behavioral Health department hosted its annual Mental Health Month Information Fair on May 2 to help military families understand the resources available to them.

Over 20 Fort Cavazos and surrounding community organizations, including Veterans Affairs, Military One Source, CRDAMC Behavioral Health, Suicide Prevention, the New Parent Support Program, and the Exceptional Family Member Program, just to name a few, provided information about the mental health services their organizations provide.

Mental Health Month is observed each May and has special meaning for Service Members and military-connected families because of the unique challenges and stressors that they often face, according to Michelle Aguayo, CRDAMC’s outreach coordinator for Child and Family Behavioral Health.

“Deployments, PCS moves, and long separations can create emotional strain on families, and recognizing mental health challenges during the month of May can help reduce the stigma associated with having open conversations about mental health and seeking assistance,” Aguayo explained. “This month, and other events like this, help foster support for our military community and strengthen the connection between Fort Cavazos and community partners, while promoting available programs.”

“I took the time to attend the Mental Health Fair and engage with the various organizations as my way of showcasing a strong commitment to supporting mental wellness and connecting with resources that benefit Service Members, their families, and the community,” said 1st Lt. Olisa Umeka, a licensed medical social worker and social work intern with Family Advocacy at CRDAMC.

There are many resources for beneficiaries. The CRDAMC behavioral health department recommends that active-duty members start with primary care managers; however, they have other options like embedded behavioral health clinics with walk-in hours, or Military Family Life Counselors, according to Aguayo.

“We are partnering with STRONGSTAR to provide the latest cutting-edge care that will advance national trauma informed behavioral health care.

“We focus on treatment that delivers care more intensively over only 1-2 weeks compared to treatment as usual, which is typically one hour a week over several months. We intend to prove similar efficacy between the two,” said Col. Amit Gupta, director of psychological health. “Obviously, if we treat faster, we reduce suffering, and also improve readiness.”

Also, as a reminder, family members do not need a mental health referral and may seek out mental health care in the community directly, he added.

“While CRDAMC behavioral health clinics generally don’t see adult family members, CRDAMC does offer all adult beneficiaries acute inpatient behavioral health care, including retirees and dependents,” said Gupta.

The Defense Health Agency, Veterans Affairs, and other organizations have tools for warfighters and family members to improve resilience and reduce anxiety/depression with self-care. You can find DHA sponsored mobile apps here https://mobile.health.mil/.

