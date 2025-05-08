11th Air Task Force Exercise 3.5

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The 11th Air Task Force conducted training exercise 3.5 where squadrons from across base participated in a critical readiness exercise aimed at enhancing operational integration from April 28 to May 2, 2025.



During the exercise, Airmen from the 355th Medical Group conducted a simulated patient transfer, triaging, treating and determining the appropriate course of action based on injury severity, mimicking the real-world processes they will follow during deployments.



"This is really about making sure we have the right supplies and equipment and getting our Airmen into the mindset of how we’re going to operate as the ATF," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Russell Ruppert, 11th Air Task Force medical planner and 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron flight commander. "It’s different from how we function in garrison or during a traditional CENTCOM [United States Central Command] deployment."



The exercise allowed medical Airmen to inventory and assess all medical equipment, posture medical supplies and prepare medics for the unique demands of a deployed environment. They were not only expected to deliver medical care, but also perform support tasks such as setting up tents, operating generators and assisting wherever needed.



“We’re medics, but we’re also assets for the fight,” said Ruppert.



Additionally, Airmen from the 355th Force Support Squadron shifted roles based on mission needs and environments. In deployment scenarios, especially during Agile Combat Employment operations, they may be required to perform outside their core duties and collaborate with other units like Civil Engineering or Logistics Readiness.



During the exercise FSS’ key responsibilities included casualty and accountability reporting, mortuary affairs and search and recovery operations following the incident. This work involved the process of personal effects and human remains, emphasizing attention to detail and the emotional importance of providing closure to families.



“Attention to detail is very important when it comes to this,” said Master Sgt. Kayla Irizarry-Santiago, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron Force Support Squadron superintendent. “Our job is to make sure the Fallen gets back to their family.”



11 ATF Exercise 3.5 demonstrated the 11th ATF’s commitment to building a highly capable, adaptable, and integrated force, prepared to operate in any environment. By combining medical readiness with cross-functional support capabilities, Airmen sharpened the skills necessary to sustain mission success in contested and dynamic settings. From lifesaving care to dignified recovery operations, every task carried out during the exercise reinforced the ATF’s dedication to operational excellence, resilience, and readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:30 Story ID: 497526 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Air Task Force Exercise 3.5, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.