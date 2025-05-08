National Guard answers the call as near-historic flooding isolates Nelson County community

Photo By Milt Spalding | Spc. Austin Briney takes medical supplies to deliver to flood victims in Boston, Ky.,...... read more read more Photo By Milt Spalding | Spc. Austin Briney takes medical supplies to deliver to flood victims in Boston, Ky., Apr. 7, 2025. Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery Brigade based in Bardstown, work with local officials to aid Nelson Countians stranded because of flood waters. The catastrophic flooding is the result of several days of heavy rainfall across the commonwealth. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Milt Spalding) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Excessive rain that fell across the commonwealth Apr. 2-6, 2025, left much of Kentucky dealing with near historic flooding. One of the hardest hits areas was in Boston, Ky., in western Nelson County.



Up to 14 inches of rain fell across central, southern and western Nelson County causing the Rolling Fork River to come out of its banks. The river crested at 52.7 feet -- two feet shy of the record of 55.2 feet set in 1937. This, after minor flooding affected the area just two months prior.



This left the small community an island, cut off from the rest of the county.



Initially, Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery Brigade responded to the community to help first responders with water rescues. They worked in conjunction with firefighters from the Boston Volunteer Fire Department and the Bardstown Fire Department along with Georgia Task Force 6 to evacuate people stranded in the flood waters. In total Soldiers helped to rescue 32 people, 22 dogs and 6 cats.



The mission then shifted to supply delivery to the community. Soldiers, using light medium tactical vehicles (LMTV) delivered food, medicine and other critical supplies to the community.



Aaliyah Demar has only lived in Boston for about nine months and has never experienced a flood. Buying her first home last summer, she had no idea the impact that such a disaster could create. She says that it has been a frightening and transformative experience.



“It was scary but also life-changing,” said Demar. “Everywhere was flooded with no way out. But even through all the flooding, it didn’t tear our community apart, which is what made it a life changing experience for me. Seeing everyone come together and helping each other was amazing. I feel like I’ve met so many people just because of this flood. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned about Boston in my little time of living here, it is how much of a tight-knit community this place really is.”



Demar says that support from neighbors and other community members helped to make the disaster less overwhelming. She said that just knowing that the Soldiers were there put her at ease.



“The Soldiers were very compassionate, and I felt safe seeing them here,” Demar said. "Even though the water was high, those men and women still came through and brought us any supplies we needed.”



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Hamilton says that it’s important for the communities to know that Soldiers of the Kentucky National Guard are always ready to support their communities during times of need.



“They get to see their local citizen-Soldiers coming out to support them, giving back to the community that's given them so much,” said Hamilton. “It's important that the public sees that we are here and we're willing to get dirty and do the hard job that needs to get done for the community, and I'm proud to be here.”



In his seven years in the Guard, this is the first time Hamilton has dealt with a flooding disaster.



“You see all the posters of Soldiers repelling onto roofs and rescuing people, that was the pull for me joining the guard,” said Hamilton. “I feel like I have stepped into the role that drew me to the Guard.”



With water surrounding the community on all sides, officials had to rely on outside resources to get residents to safety. Bardstown Fire Department Chief Todd Spalding says that the Kentucky National Guard is an integral part of such a response.



“They're providing us with equipment that can traverse through high water that we normally wouldn't be able to get through without using motorized boats,” said Spalding. “Our trucks wouldn't be able to go through that type of water.”



“We appreciate their assistance during this natural disaster,” said Spalding. “They've been great to work with.”