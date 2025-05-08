Patrol Squadron Ten Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Daniel Russell relieves Cmdr. Scott Miller as the Commanding Officer of Patrol...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Daniel Russell relieves Cmdr. Scott Miller as the Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron 10. see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cmdr. Daniel Russell relieved Cmdr. Scott Miller, becoming the 89th commanding officer of the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air

Station (NAS) Jacksonville on May 9th.



VP-10, which operates the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, is one of the Navy’s original naval aviation squadrons and among its oldest patrol squadrons. The squadron traces its official heritage back to 1930 with the commissioning of Patrol Bombing Squadron 10S and played an instrumental role in the Battle of Midway.



The ceremony marked the conclusion of a highly successful tour for Cmdr. Miller. Over the course of his career, he has logged more than 2,600 flight hours in the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon. Most recently, he led the squadron through a deployment to the Seventh and Fifth Fleet Areas of Responsibility, safely executing over 650 sorties and 4,400 flight hours across 11 detachment sites throughout the INDOPACOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility. As commanding officer, he inspired VP-10 to

achieve exceptional levels of operational excellence while conducting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in support of Combatant Commander objectives.



Cmdr. Russell joined VP-10 as executive officer in May 2024. His operational tours include earlier service with VP-10 as Pilot Training Officer, Aircraft Division Officer, and Readiness Officer. He also served aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74) as a Shooter, before returning to VP-10 as a Department Head, where he served as Maintenance Officer, Future Operations Officer, Training Officer, and Command Task Force 72 Liaison Officer. His shore assignments include duty at VP-30 and the Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee, where he served as the VP Sea Assignments Officer. His personal awards include six Navy and Marine Corps Commendation

Medals, one Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various campaign, unit, and service awards.



RDML Matthew T. Pottenburgh, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, delivered remarks as the guest speaker at the change of command ceremony. Capt. Carl E. White, Commodore, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, presided over the ceremony and awarded Cmdr. Miller the Meritorious Service Medal on behalf of Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group.



VP-10 proudly welcomes Cmdr. Jason Coons as the squadron's new executive officer.



The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron returned in October 2024 from a highly successful six-month rotational deployment to the U.S. Seventh and Fifth Fleet Areas of Responsibility, operating from Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. During the deployment, the squadron excelled in maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations across the region.