Holloman AFB Honors Resilient Spouses on Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Holloman Air Force Base celebrated National Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 08, 2025. The annual observance, held before Mother’s Day, recognizes the role spouses play in supporting the U.S. Air Force’s mission and the well-being of military families.



Spouses and their children were treated to various activities, including a spa relaxation room, body scrub crafting and painting flower pots. Food and drinks were also provided, creating a family-friendly environment.



Military spouses often face unique challenges, including frequent relocations, long separations due to deployments, and career interruptions, yet they continue to support their families and the nation.



“When your spouses are off, defending our constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and preserving the rights of your children in the future, we appreciate you and thank you for everything you do in their absence,” said Susan Hunter, Military Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant. “The foundational reason we have collaborated is to show you that we appreciate you military spouses and we do not want you to stop doing what you do in order to support your nation’s freedoms.”

This year’s celebration was made possible through a strong collaboration between Holloman and the United Service Organizations, which partnered with the MFRC, the 49th Wing chapel, and the 49th Force Support Squadron’s community programs. Together, they hosted an event filled with appreciation activities, support resources, and community engagement opportunities tailored to the needs of military spouses.



“The USO proudly celebrates the heart and strength of the military community; our incredible military spouses by honoring their unwavering support, selfless sacrifices, and vital contributions on Military Spouse Appreciation Day,” said Robert Medrano, USO senior area operations manager. “Executing the USO mission here at Holloman and across all military populations in New Mexico is vital to strengthening the well-being of those who serve and their families.”



Through partnerships like the one with the USO and ongoing initiatives such as the Key Spouse Program, Holloman continues to affirm its commitment to the military families who serve alongside every Airmen.

