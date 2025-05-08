A Single Mother's Story

Being a single parent in the Army means navigating a demanding dual role as a soldier and caregiver. Balancing military duties with parental responsibilities requires emotional resilience, adaptability, and a reliable support system. Despite the inherent challenges, single parents in the military often find unexpected rewards through community support and personal growth. Single parents in the Army must manage the unpredictability of military life, from sudden deployments to emergency calls from daycare or schools. According to a recent Department of Defense study, approximately 7% of active- duty personnel are single parents. This unique population faces stressors that can be difficult to balance without a strong support network.



One of my most challenging experiences as a single mother in the Army occurred while stationed at Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood). I was in the middle of a permanent change of station (PCS), and I was responsible for overseeing critical CBRN equipment, Suddenly, I received a call from my daughter’s daycare she had a fever and needed to be picked up immediately. With no family nearby and a critical handover to be completed, I found myself overwhelmed and uncertain. Fortunately, SSG Songui, the S4 NCOIC, stepped in and offered to watch my daughter allowing me to complete my duties. This moment underscored the unpredictable nature of military life and the importance of having a reliable network of support.



The Army provides several resources to help single parents cope with the unique demands of service. Programs like Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) offer services such as “Parents Night Out,” giving single parents much-needed time to recharge, meanwhile assisting soldiers in identifying and planning recreational and leisure activities that are offered in a safe and exciting environment. The BOSS program provides life skills workshops, including financial management, concealed carry training, and cooking classes. These activities not only help us manage stress but also offer enjoyable ways to enhance our parenting skills and find some relaxation. Programs like MWR not only offered me support but also created opportunities for personal growth. Participating in unit events allowed me to build friendship with fellow parents who understood the pressures of military life. Over time, I came to realize that even in the toughest moments, the Army community was my extended family, providing encouragement and assistance when I needed it most.



For me, maintaining a support network has become essential. Writing a journal helped me process difficult moments, while seeking counsel from the chaplain provided a sense of emotional grounding. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as video calls and photo sharing, allowed me to stay connected with my daughter during field exercises and temporary duty assignments. Although these methods couldn’t replace physical presence, they served as coping mechanisms. Despite the stress and uncertainty, being a single parent in the Army has brought unexpected rewards. The camaraderie within my unit provided a sense of family, especially during times when I couldn’t be physically present for my daughter. During the PCS transition, the kindness shown by SSG Songui and my fellow Sky Dragons was a powerful reminder that in the Army, we look out for one another.



Being a single parent in the Army is undeniably demanding, but it is also an experience that fosters immense personal and professional growth. While the challenges can be rough, the support from fellow service members and the resources available can transform obstacles into opportunities for connection and resilience. I am grateful for the Army community that has become my village, helping me succeed as both a soldier and a mother. For single parents in the military, the journey is never easy, but it is filled with moments of strength, unity and unexpected reward.



Story by CPT Frederick-Brown

