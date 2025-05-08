The 124th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) marked a significant leadership transition with a change of command ceremony held at Camp Johnson.



During the event, the regiment's colors were formally passed from outgoing commander, Col. Roger B. Zeigler, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Scott Langlands, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit.



Col. Zeigler’s leadership has guided the 124th RTI through key training missions and organizational milestones.

Lt. Col. Langlands now takes the helm with a commitment to continuing the regiment’s tradition of excellence in developing and educating military leaders.



The Vermont National Guard congratulates both officers and the entire 124th Regiment on this important occasion.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 10:53 Story ID: 497503 Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Regional Training Institute Change of Command, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.