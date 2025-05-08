Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Regional Training Institute Change of Command

    124th RTI COC

    Photo By Capt. John Zanin | U.S. Army Col. Roger B. Zeigler, outgoing commander, 124th RTI, Vermont National...... read more read more

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Story by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    The 124th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) marked a significant leadership transition with a change of command ceremony held at Camp Johnson.

    During the event, the regiment's colors were formally passed from outgoing commander, Col. Roger B. Zeigler, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Scott Langlands, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit.

    Col. Zeigler’s leadership has guided the 124th RTI through key training missions and organizational milestones.
    Lt. Col. Langlands now takes the helm with a commitment to continuing the regiment’s tradition of excellence in developing and educating military leaders.

    The Vermont National Guard congratulates both officers and the entire 124th Regiment on this important occasion.

