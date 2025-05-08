124th Regional Training Institute Change of Command

The 124th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) marked a significant leadership transition with a change of command ceremony held at Camp Johnson.
During the event, the regiment's colors were formally passed from outgoing commander, Col. Roger B. Zeigler, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Scott Langlands, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit.
Col. Zeigler’s leadership has guided the 124th RTI through key training missions and organizational milestones.
Lt. Col. Langlands now takes the helm with a commitment to continuing the regiment’s tradition of excellence in developing and educating military leaders.
The Vermont National Guard congratulates both officers and the entire 124th Regiment on this important occasion.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 10:53
|Story ID:
|497503
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
