D.C. Air National Guard transports senior leaders during historical mission

Members of the 201st Airlift Squadron and 213th Maintenance Squadron, 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard (DCANG), demonstrated their dedication to service and preparedness as they transported multiple senior level dignitaries onboard a C-40 to the funeral services of Pope Francis in Vatican City.

“It was an honor for our crew to be part of such a significant event,” said Lt. Col. Adam Ferek, pilot and mission commander. “We were able to show American support during the funeral of Pope Francis.”

Members of the delegation included multiple senators, representatives, and staff members. The DCANG members are used to providing transportation for senior level executives and ensure they are ready to go at a moment’s notice. This includes routine maintenance, the flight attendants preparing food and accommodations for the trip, and the pilots guaranteeing a smooth flight.

While this particular trip would be considered ‘short’ in duration, the DCANG crew certainly understands the importance and visibility of this mission.

“We received the call with relatively short notice, but everyone on the team immediately stepped up, working tirelessly to ensure we were prepared and ready to execute the mission flawlessly,” said Lt. Col. Ferek. “We’re incredibly proud to have played a role in this historic moment.”

